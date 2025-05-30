‘Worst nightmare’: Child takes over plane intercom to sing Moana song during two-hour delay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A clip of a young girl serenading passengers amid an hours-long flight delay has gone viral, dividing viewers.

In several different clips captured by various people onboard the Delta flight to Orlando, Florida, the girl can be seen standing in the middle of the cabin singing the entirety of “How Far I’ll Go,” from Disney’s animated Moana, into the flight crew’s intercom system.

Some passengers can be heard quietly singing along during the impromptu performance, while others filmed themselves looking aghast.

“Flight got delayed and this little girl won’t stop singing Moana,” read one TikTok caption. “Get me off this plane.”

“This is actually my worst nightmare and personal hell,” one commenter agreed. A second labeled the scene “torture,” while a third quipped that they were “still waiting for the parents’ apology video.”

“The worst part is, if you’re watching a movie on the plane, the movie pauses when someone makes an announcement,” another noted. “So everyone was FORCED to stop what they were doing to listen to her lol.”

A young girl serenaded a Delta flight to Orlando ( dylanmcdanger and druziroaming/ TikTok )

Others, however, were charmed by the rendition, with one passenger commending the girl for her “bravery.”

“When your flight gets delayed by 2 hours and you circle Orlando for another 2... But then a little girl sings Moana on the crew mic and suddenly everything feels okay,” a second passenger wrote.

“She’s on key and on tempo. It could be much, much worse,” someone argued in the comments.

It’s unknown what prompted the young girl to get up and sing for the flight, but a Delta Air Lines spokesperson told Newsweek: “We appreciate the customer sharing her talents and apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels.”

According to one TikTok user, named Stephanie, who was on the last leg of her journey home from Atlanta, Georgia, the flight was delayed for two hours due to “rough storms” and “bad weather” in Orlando.

“We were delayed by about almost an hour and a half, two hours to even get on the plane,” she explained. “So tensions are already high. People are pissed, they’ve missed connections, and some people just wanna get home.”

She recalled that once everyone boarded the plane, they had to sit on the tarmac for another hour, waiting for the bad weather in Orlando to pass.

Describing the atmosphere on the stalled plane as “really hot” and “packed,” the TikToker said she was anxiously awaiting an update from the crew, “when all of a sudden [a flight attendant] shares with us that they have a sweet little girl that would love to share, or sing, a song with us.”

“We were confused,” she remembered. “And then she started singing. And I thought she was gonna sing maybe like up until the chorus part, or end at the chorus, and then we were all gonna go along our merry way. But no, she sang the whole song.

“There was some scattered applause,” she added. “But it was also very uncomfortable.”