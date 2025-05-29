The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Canadian man is facing a potential two-year prison sentence after brawling with Transportation Security Administration agents at Miami International Airport.

The fight, which occurred last December, was captured on surveillance video and first obtained recently by Local 10 News. The footage shows Cameron McDougall, 28, attacking TSA agents shortly after he cleared airport security.

In the video, McDougall walks into the frame from the left side of the screen and does not appear to be aggressive, but the moment he approaches the TSA security station, he starts throwing punches at agents. A few of his punches miss their mark, and he charges the agent as other TSA agents rush in to help.

One of the other agents shoves McDougall over a security cart and pins him to the ground, but McDougall continues throwing punches at the man's face.

In another selection of surveillance footage, McDougall can be seen attacking a random man in the airport terminal, swinging wildly on the shocked passerby. An airport security guard was injured trying to break up that fight.

open image in gallery Cameron McDougall, of Toronto, Ontario, is seen in security footage throwing a punch at a TSA agent near a security screening station in Miami International Airport on December 28, 2024. McDougall has pleaded guilty to two charges and faces up to two years in prison. Video of the attack was recently released. ( Miami-Dade Police )

A couple of minutes after he finished wailing on the guard and the random airline passenger, McDougall walked over to the TSA station to begin his attack there.

McDougall was only in Miami because he attacked another passenger on his flight from Panama back to Toronto. The plane diverted to Miami, and the flight crew — rather than having him arrested — told him if he wanted to get home he'd need to book with another airline.

Instead of booking a flight, he started throwing punches.

open image in gallery Cameron McDougall, 28, of Ontario, Canada, pleaded guilty to two felony assault charges after he attacked TSA agents at Miami International Airport on December 28, 2024. ( Miami-Dade County )

Miami-Dade Police arrested McDougall at the airport. The Canadian has since pleaded guilty to two federal charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. He's facing a two-year prison sentence, and his hearing is scheduled for May 30.

In addition to his federal charges, it appears he is also going to face three battery on a law enforcement officer charges from the state of Florida, as well as one misdemeanor battery charge.

His hearing in state court has been scheduled for June 2.