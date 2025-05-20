The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

NHL star Alex Alexeyev gave a toothless mugshot after he was pepper-sprayed by Virginia police who were trying to break up a drunken brawl.

The 25-year-old Washington Capitals defenseman got into a “physical altercation” early on Saturday morning with another man outside a business on Clarendon Boulevard in Arlington County, police told ARLnow.

The incident occurred in Clarendon’s bar district, about a mile from the Capitals’ practice facility. The busy neighborhood is a popular hangout spot for the team’s players.

Cops say they responded to a witness who reported the fight and then when they approached the men, Alexeyev allegedly assaulted the other guy.

Alexeyev was pepper-sprayed by an officer during the altercation and arrested for public intoxication, police say.

open image in gallery Washington Capitals defenseman Alex Alexeyev was arrested for public intoxication on Saturday, police say. ( Arlington County Police Department )

While the cops were booking Alexeyev into Arlington County jail, they snapped a mugshot of Alexeyev smiling with missing front teeth.

He lost a couple of teeth after being struck with a hockey stick in the face by Canadiens player Jake Evans in the first game of the Capitals’ first-round playoff series against Montreal.

Washington Capitals spokesman Sergey Kocharov said, “We are aware of the situation involving Alexander Alexeyev and in the process of gathering additional information.”

Alexeyev joined the Capitals in 2018. The team re-signed him to a two-year $1.65 million contract in 2023. After his contract expires this summer, Alexeyev will become a restricted free agent.

open image in gallery Alex Alexeyev #27 of the Washington Capitals skates against the New Jersey Devils in a preseason game at the Prudential Center on October 04, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey ( Getty Images )

He didn’t get on the ice much this season, playing in only eight games without getting a point.

But he did play in all 10 games in the team’s two playoff series.

The Capitals’ season ended last week after repeatedly losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second-round series.

Alexeyev was treated for pepper spray exposure before being taken into custody on Saturday.

He has since been released from jail, ARLnow reported, citing public records.