Britney Spears was reportedly met by police once she touched down at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, after she allegedly attempted to smoke a cigarette mid-flight.

The 43-year-old pop star was on board a private jet flying from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to LAX when she took out and lit a cigarette while still in the air, multiple sources told TMZ.

According to the tabloid, flight attendants were “alarmed and ordered her to put out the cigarette.” Though she complied, she was reportedly “difficult.”

When Spears landed, authorities were reportedly on the ground waiting for her. After they “warned” her about her conduct, she was free to leave.

The Independent has contacted Spears’s representative for comment.

A spokesman for JSX, the private plane service that chartered Spears’s jet, told the Daily Mail that they “have no comment regarding the alleged events described.”

Britney Spears reportedly lit a cigarette on board a private jet ( Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images )

In December 2024, the “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer claimed she was moving to Mexico because of the way the paparazzi were treating her.

“It really kind of hurts my feelings,” she said in an Instagram video. “The paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing, like a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me.”

Days after her declaration, however, a source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she had not actually moved.

Spears, who was freed in 2021 from a 13-year-long court-mandated conservatorship, has since consistently posted clips on Instagram of her dancing, sometimes in risqué clothing.

In September 2023, she sparked fan worry with one of her dancing videos that showed her twirling what appeared to be kitchen knives in her hands.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today,” she wrote in the caption. Not long after, authorities conducted a wellness check on Spears due to overwhelming fan concern.

The “Toxic” artist then amended her caption, to add: “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon!!!”

A week later, Spears posted a second video of her dancing with the prop knives.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives,” she wrote.

“No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite [sic] performers Shakira… a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks.”