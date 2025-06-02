Country star Lorrie Morgan ‘devastated’ after sixth husband dies of cancer at 72

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Country singer Lorrie Morgan has announced the death of her sixth husband, Randy White. He was 72.

Morgan, 65, who had been married to White since 2010, announced his death Sunday on X.

“Randy has been my partner, my champion and my rock for 17 years,” she wrote, alongside a picture of the two standing in front of the Grand Ole Opry. “Our big, wonderful family and I are devastated at the loss of this truly kind and incredible man. I was blessed by his love. Ran-Ran, I will love and miss you forever.”

A year before his death, White had been diagnosed with mouth cancer. In April, Morgan canceled her upcoming shows due to her husband’s health.

“Morgan’s husband of nearly 15 years, Randy White, has been undergoing treatment for mouth cancer,” Morgan’s manager said in a statement at the time. “White has been readmitted to a hospital in Middle Tennessee.”

Morgan’s 37-year-old son, Jesse Keith Whitley — whom she shared with her late husband, fellow country star Keith Whitley — additionally honored White in a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

open image in gallery Lorrie Morgan and Randy White pictured in 2013, attending the funeral of Mindy McCready ( Getty Images )

“As I sit here in the room with hospice, I don’t know really what to think or to say about this situation. But, I can say that the recent years of my life all the way back to when I was 22-23 years old this great man has been here and loved my mom , and also me & my sister as we were his own,” Whitley said, sharing a collage of photos of White.

“He has been the best grandfather for my kids they could ever ask for,” Whitley continued, additionally recalling his stepfather picking him up late at night multiple times, “when it wasn’t safe to drive and was never mad, not even once.”

“Even when I called from a jail cell he laughed at me and said well I’ll be there in a little bit (boy mom was pissed),” Whitley fondley remembered.

“He has shown unconditional love to my mother and been the most gentle soul to ever grace this entire family. As we say our goodbyes , I reminisce of all the good times we have had & the battles he has helped overcom,” he added. “I can’t tell you the amount of love that has poured in from fans, family and friends. We will miss you always and forever and our hearts are shattered in losing you. But you have fought one helluva fight RanMan! Rest easy say hello to everyone and love on Weezy.”

Morgan married Whitley in a private ceremony in 2010.

The Grammy-nominated “Except for Monday” artist was first married to George John’s bassist, Ron Gaddis, from 1979 to 1980. Together, they welcomed a daughter, Morgan Anastasia, now 44.

Morgan was then married to singer-songwriter Keith Whitley from 1986 until he died in 1989 from alcohol poisoning. Following Whitley’s untimely death, Morgan tied the knot with her third husband, Brad Thompson, in 1991, before they divorced in 1993. She was later married to her fourth husband, Jon Randall, from 1996 to 1999, and her fifth husband, Sammy Kershaw, from 2001 to 2007.