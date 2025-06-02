Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Brenkus, the founder and host of ESPN’s Emmy-winning Sports Science show, has died aged 54 after “battling depression,” a statement on his social media account said Sunday.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away,” the statement on Brenkus’s X account read.

“John, co-founder of Base Productions, Founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the six-time Emmy award-winning ‘Sport Science,’ had been battling depression.

“John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”

Sports Science first aired in 2007 on Fox Sports before moving to ESPN in 2010. Filmed inside a Los Angeles airport hangar or on location using a mobile laboratory, the show “uncovers sports’ biggest myths and mysteries by using cutting-edge technology to measure momentum, friction and the laws of gravity,” per ESPN. It frequently saw Brenkus perform scientific tests as an “Average Joe” alongside professional athletes.

The series won six Sports Emmy Awards since its inception.

In a tribute on ESPN, Brenkus was described as an “innovator, an entertainer and an educator.”

Fans on social media mourned his death. Among them was former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, who worked with Brenkus on Brinx.TV and shared: “RIP” on X alongside a heart emoji.

Two years ago, Brenkus told Wiley about his suicide attempt, which was foiled by his dog, Zeppelin.

“I come off of selling my company, selling Sports Science, ESPN... You know the isolation that you feel living in a mountain town, the cold weather, injuries, things not feeling right, I spiraled into a deep, deep depression," Brenkus said.

“I was ready to do it and my dog Zeppelin came to my rescue literally, pulled on my pants on my jeans, and was literally driving me crazy, wouldn’t leave me alone,” Brenkus added.

“I literally picked up my phone, called my mom and said: ‘There’s something wrong with me. I am mentally lost.’”

More to follow

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you