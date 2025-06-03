Nick Offerman and Parks And Recreation cast ‘heartbroken’ and ‘texting all day’ over Jonathan Joss murder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cast of Parks and Recreation are "heartbroken" over the fatal shooting of actor Jonathan Joss in Texas, his co-star Nick Offerman has said.

Joss, 59, was killed outside his burned-down home in San Antonio on Sunday after an alleged campaign of homophobic harassment against him and his new husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales.

The actor was best known for playing John Redcorn in the animated comedy King of the Hill and Chief Ken Hotate in Parks and Recreation, among numerous other TV, film and video game roles.

open image in gallery Jonathan Joss, left, and his alleged killer Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja ( NBC / Bexar County Sheriff’s Office )

"The cast has been texting together about it all day and we’re just heartbroken," said Nick Offerman, who played the comically masculine Ron Swanson, in a statement to People magazine on Monday.

"Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate. A terrible tragedy."

Prosecutors have charged Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja with murdering Joss. Police are still investigating what happened.

In a post via Joss's Facebook page on Monday, Kern de Gonzales alleged that the couple's house had burned down in February after two years of arson threats from "individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship".

He said that he and Joss had gone back to the house on Sunday to collect mail, only to find "the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view".

open image in gallery Nick Offerman paid tribute to his former Parks and Recreation co-star ( Getty Images )

The two men were deeply disturbed and "began yelling and crying". A man allegedly approached them and yelled homophobic abuse, before drawing a weapon and shooting Joss.

However, the San Antonio Police Department said: "Despite online claims of this being a hate crime, currently the investigation has found no evidence to indicate that the Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation.

"SAPD investigators handle these allegations very seriously and have thoroughly reviewed all available information. Should any new evidence come to light, the suspect will be charged accordingly."

Running from 2009 to 2015, Parks and Recreation chronicled the misadventures of local government officials in the fictional U.S. town of Pawnee. Joss's character, Ken Hotate, was a casino owner and the leader of the area's Native American tribe.