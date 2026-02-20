Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Clarkson has addressed the decision to end her talk show after seven seasons, explaining that she has “too much” on her plate right now.

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old talk show host announced her plans to end The Kelly Clarkson Show — which has aired on NBC since 2019 — at the end of the year. She said in a statement that she needs to “prioritize” her two children, River, 11, and Remington, nine, after their father, Brandon Blackstock, died from cancer last year at the age of 48.

However, during Friday’s episode of Today, Clarkson further explained her reasoning.

“I think everybody probably gets the timing,” she told gust host Carson Daly. “Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now. You got kids, we’ve all got kids, and it’s one of those things when you kind of start seeing life as how precious it is, too. It’s like, ‘You know what, I’m really busy.”

“I was like, ‘I know everybody thinks she’s like quitting,’” she added about the show. “I’m like, ‘I still have other jobs, so I’m still doing stuff.’ There’s just too much on the plate, so I was like you know what, it’s time to pull back.”

Kelly Clarkson says it was ‘time to pull back’ from ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ ( Getty Images )

The “Breakaway” singer — who is a coach on the upcoming season of The Voice — said that leaving the show is difficult, given its success on the air and her close relationship with the staff.

“That’s what was really hard. I work with a lot of people here, too. The crew’s been incredible, it wasn’t that the show isn’t doing well,” she added. “That’s what kind of sucked, everything was going well, and that’s what was really hard. That was a really hard thing for me, but an easy decision as a momma. But it’s a big deal for our team.”

When she announced last month that The Kelly Clarkson Show would be ending, she shared a sweet statement about her team and experience.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at [The Kelly Clarkson Show], both in Los Angeles and New York,” she wrote on Instagram. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for.

“Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting [The Kelly Clarkson Show]. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.

“This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”