Kelly Clarkson has announced that her talk show will end later this year.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has aired on NBC since 2019 and won 24 Daytime Emmys. The final episode will be broadcast this fall, at the end of the show’s seventh season.

The host and singer, 43, said in a statement posted to social media that she came to the decision in order to “prioritize” her children.

In August last year, Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children, died from cancer at the age of 48.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at [The Kelly Clarkson Show], both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram.

Kelly Clarkson has hosted her talk show since 2019 ( The Kelly Clarkson Show )

She continued: “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.

“Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting [The Kelly Clarkson Show]. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.

“This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

In a statement confirming the news, Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added: “The Kelly Clarkson Show has been an extraordinary collaboration.

“I’m grateful to Kelly for bringing her talent and energy to this. Her warmth, quick sense of humor and connection with people created a show that made fans feel seen, heard and a little bit better about their day.

“We couldn’t have achieved the show’s success without our exceptional showrunner/EP Alex Duda, whose vision, leadership and unwavering commitment across all seven seasons have guided us through unprecedented times and a cross-country move. Together with producers, staff and crew, they created a legacy to be proud of.”

Clarkson first rose to fame as the winner of the first season of American Idol, and has continued to release records alongside her daytime television work. It was reported last April that she was keen to step away from the long-running show.