Kelly Clarkson thought Kate Winslet’s new movie would be ‘too close to home’ following death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock
Winslet made an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to promote her directorial debut, ‘Goodbye June’
Kelly Clarkson has shared a rare reflection on her grief after the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
Blackstock, who Clarkson shared two children with, died from melanoma at age 48 in August. The singer returned to her NBC talk show about two months later and has only shared brief bits about her family life following Blackstock’s death in conversations on the program.
Actor Kate Winslet joined Clarkson at The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday to promote her upcoming directorial debut film, Goodbye June, which follows a family navigating loss during the holiday season.
“At first, I was like ‘Oh gosh, this is going to deal with death and it’s a little close to home with our family right now’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to take this on,’” Clarkson, 43, confessed to the Titanic actor. “But I kept watching and I was like ... through my tears, this is about life.”
Goodbye June stars Winslet along with Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, and Johnny Flynn as four dysfunctional adult siblings who reunite to spend one last Christmas with their dying mother, played by Helen Mirren. The film was written by Winslet’s son, Joe Anders.
Clarkson said she was shocked to learn at the end of the movie that Winslet had directed the script written by her own son, who is 21.
“Your family is annoyingly brilliant!” the TV host said on the show, prompting a laugh from the audience. “They are a little bit ridiculous,” Winslet replied.
Clarkson has never directly spoken about her ex-husband’s death.
A representative for Blackstock said in a statement at the time of his death, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years.
“He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.”
Clarkson had postponed her Las Vegas residency tour dates due to Blackstock’s condition hours before his death, saying: “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,"”
Blackstock was a talent manager and the former stepson of country icon Reba McEntire. He and Clarkson were married from 2013 to 2022 and shared River, 11, and Remington, nine, together.
Clarkson had another candid conversation about the loss in October with guest Lionel Richie that ended with him jokingly “healing” her in a grief exorcism.
The “Hello” singer told Clarkson at the time: “If you hurt so badly, that means you loved so deeply.”
