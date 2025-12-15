Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Clarkson has shared a rare reflection on her grief after the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Blackstock, who Clarkson shared two children with, died from melanoma at age 48 in August. The singer returned to her NBC talk show about two months later and has only shared brief bits about her family life following Blackstock’s death in conversations on the program.

Actor Kate Winslet joined Clarkson at The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday to promote her upcoming directorial debut film, Goodbye June, which follows a family navigating loss during the holiday season.

“At first, I was like ‘Oh gosh, this is going to deal with death and it’s a little close to home with our family right now’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to take this on,’” Clarkson, 43, confessed to the Titanic actor. “But I kept watching and I was like ... through my tears, this is about life.”

Goodbye June stars Winslet along with Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, and Johnny Flynn as four dysfunctional adult siblings who reunite to spend one last Christmas with their dying mother, played by Helen Mirren. The film was written by Winslet’s son, Joe Anders.

open image in gallery Kelly Clarkson spoke to Kate Winslet about her new movie on her show Monday afternoon ( NBC/The Kelly Clarkson Show )

open image in gallery Kate Winslet stars in her directorial debut, ‘Goodbye June’ ( © 2025 Netflix, Inc. )

Clarkson said she was shocked to learn at the end of the movie that Winslet had directed the script written by her own son, who is 21.

“Your family is annoyingly brilliant!” the TV host said on the show, prompting a laugh from the audience. “They are a little bit ridiculous,” Winslet replied.

Clarkson has never directly spoken about her ex-husband’s death.

A representative for Blackstock said in a statement at the time of his death, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years.

“He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.”

open image in gallery Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married from 2013 to 2022 ( Getty )

Clarkson had postponed her Las Vegas residency tour dates due to Blackstock’s condition hours before his death, saying: “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,"”

Blackstock was a talent manager and the former stepson of country icon Reba McEntire. He and Clarkson were married from 2013 to 2022 and shared River, 11, and Remington, nine, together.

Clarkson had another candid conversation about the loss in October with guest Lionel Richie that ended with him jokingly “healing” her in a grief exorcism.

The “Hello” singer told Clarkson at the time: “If you hurt so badly, that means you loved so deeply.”