HBO confirms when Harry Potter series will start shooting amid casting speculation

HBO has confirmed when the new Harry Potter series will begin filming.

Earlier this year it was announced that the network had begun casting for roles for a reboot series, inspired by JK Rowling’s best-selling series of novels.

No casting announcements have been confirmed but there has been plenty of speculation around which major stars could play iconic roles, such as Albus Dumbledore, Snape and the villainous Voldemort.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer Mark Mylod made a surprise appearance at the Max Showcase on Thursday 5 December and shared details of their new project, per Deadline.

Gardiner and Mylod revealed the retelling of Rowling’s novels will start shooting in Leavesden, Hertfordshire this summer.

HBO boss Casey Bloys said the show would be a “very very specifically British 1990s production”.

Meanwhile, Gardiner, who “devoured” Rowling’s novels as a teenager, said 32,000 young actors have auditioned to play Harry, Hermione and Ron.

open image in gallery Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Harry, Ron and Hermione in 'The Prisoner of Azkaban' ( Warner Bros )

There will be some differences between the HBO series and the much-loved Harry Potter films. Characters will be the same age they are in the books, meaning Snape – rumoured to be played by Paapa Essiedu – will only be 31 and the Dursleys will also be much younger than in the movies.

Gardiner revealed the series would also involve more scenes in the Hogwarts staff room and Mylod promised he will “dig into the depths and crevices of Hogwarts,” Deadline reports.

Bloys confirmed JK Rowling could be involved in the new Harry Potter series despite falling out with actors from the original films over her vocal anti-trans views.

The HBO boss confirmed the network is “totally comfortable” working alongside the author and would rather “do what the creatives want to do” than “listen to fan conversation”.

open image in gallery Paapa Essiedu rumoured to replace Alan Rickman as Snape in ‘Harry Potter’ TV series ( Getty Images / Warner Bros Pictures )

It has been reported I May Destroy You star Essiedu is the top choice to play Severus Snape in the series. Meanwhile, original Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes has endorsed Cillian Murphy to take on his character.

“Cillian is a fantastic actor,” the 61-year-old said on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. “That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian. Yeah.”

HBO said in response to the casting speculation: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation.

“As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals.”

open image in gallery Ralph Fiennes has endorsed Cillian Murphy to play Voldemort in the forthcoming series ( Warner Bros Pictures/Getty )

In May this year, original Potter star Daniel Radcliffe said he would be happy to watch the new adaptation – but didn’t sound too keen on an appearance.

“Like the rest of the world, I’m very excited to watch as an audience member,” Radcliffe told E! News.

When he was asked about a possible cameo or guest appearance, he replied: “I don’t think so.”