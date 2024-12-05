Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The new Harry Potter TV series has “found” its Severus Snape.

While casting calls are now open for the three young leads to play Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, producers behind the divisive forthcoming series are looking for well-known actors to play the adult characters, including Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore and the villainous Voldemort.

It’s being reported that Paapa Essiedu is the top choice for Snape, the Potions professor who was memorably played by Alan Rickman in the film franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Essiedu, whose credits include I May Destroy You, Gangs of London, and The Lazarus Project, ”has been offered the part” – although the outlet notes it is unclear whether “negotiations have begun in earnest”.

Essiedu, whose career was launched at the Royal Shakespeare Company, would have a tough act to follow considering Rickman’s performance as Snape is considered the greatest from the film series.

While Essiedu’s impressive acting talents have been highlighted, many have jumped in to express this concern, with one writing: “The problem with casting for Snape is no matter who gets the role it’s going to always be second fiddle to Alan Rickman’s performance. Like it’s just too good and too iconic to beat.”

Another added: “If I were an actor, I would NOT want to be in Alan Rickman‘s shadow. It doesn’t matter who plays Snape. It’s a daunting job,” with one Harry Potter fan questioning the need for the reboot on X/Twitter: “Those are big shoes to fill. Honestly can’t imagine anyone other than Alan Rickman in this role. I still don’t see a need for this so soon the movies and their casts were so perfect.”

Meanwhile, actor Jordan Walker Ross wrote: “He’s a fantastic actor. And while I don’t envy him having to follow the great Alan Rickman, I can’t wait to see what Paapa does with the role.”

HBO said in response to the latest casting report: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals.”

Paapa Essiedu is set to replace Alan Rickman as Snape in ‘Harry Potter’ TV series ( Getty Images / Warner Bros Pictures )

In May this year, original Potter star Daniel Radcliffe said he would be happy to watch the new adaptation – but didn’t sound too keen on an appearance.

“Like the rest of the world, I’m very excited to watch as an audience member,” Radcliffe told E! News.

When he was asked about a possible cameo or guest appearance, he replied: “I don’t think so.”