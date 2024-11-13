Harry Potter TV show’s first choice for Dumbledore ‘revealed’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The producers of a new Harry Potter TV show reportedly have one particular actor in mind for Albus Dumbledore.

While casting calls are now open for the three young leads – Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger – it seems if bosses behind the divisive forthcoming series could wave a wand, they would cast Mark Rylance as the Hogwarts headmaster.

According to reports, the Oscar-winning star of stage and screen, who can currently be seen in BBC’s Wolf Hall: the Mirror and the Light, is sitting at the top of the casting wishlist.

Variety’s claim arrives after Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black in the film franchise, said he would be up for playing the role.

Meanwhile, Jared Harris – son of Richard Harris, who played Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films – said “no thank you” to the idea, and questioned why the project was being made in the first instance.

According to Variety, Warner Bros Television, who is producing the show for HBO, is checking to see whether Rylance would be interested in pursuing the opportunity.

A rep for HBO said: “We appreciate that such a high profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals.”

open image in gallery Mark Rylance is said to be top of producers’ wishlist to play Dumbledore ( Getty Images )

Dumbledore was played in the first two Harry Potter films – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – by Irish Oscar winner Harris. The role was recast after his death in October 2002, with Michael Gambon playing the role for the remainder of the films.

In the prequel spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts, which looks like it won’t be returning anytime soon due to poor box office takings, the younger version of the character was played by Jude Law.

While Warner Bros Television is looking for high-profile stars to play the teachers of Hogwarts, it is looking for unknowns to play the central leads of Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

An open casting call was launched in September for children from the UK and Ireland to audition for the characters. It said they were looking for children aged 9 to 11, who were available to start filming in April 2025.

In May this year, original Potter star Daniel Radcliffe said he would be happy to watch the new adaptation – but didn’t sound too keen on an appearance.

open image in gallery Michael Gambon in the ‘Harry Potter’ film franchise ( Warner Bros )

“Like the rest of the world, I’m very excited to watch as an audience member,” Radcliffe told E! News.

When he was asked about a possible cameo or guest appearance, he replied: “I don’t think so.”