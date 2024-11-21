Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

HBO has issued a statement on JK Rowling amid concerns about her involvement with a new Harry Potter series.

The premium cable network is producing a show based on Rowling’s novels, and it will be a more in-depth adaptation of the film franchise that starred Daniel Radcliffe as the boy wizard.

Unknowns are being scouted to play the roles of the Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, with recognisable faces being circled for the adult characters, including Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

The move to adapt Rowling’s novels have been criticised by some fans of the books, with many deeming another adaptation “unnecessary”, and others have said they will boycott the project over views on trans people shared by the author.

In recent years, Rowling has faced a backlash from several key cast members of the original franchise after her controversial remarks about the trans community in 2020. Her relationship with these stars, as well as Harry Potter fans, have deteriorated amid the increasingly toxic debate.

HBO, which is now owned by Warner Bros Discovery, has responded to criticism of Rowling’s involvement, staunchly defending the author in the process.

It said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday (20 November): “We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter – the heartwarming books that speak to the power of friendship, resolve and acceptance.

“JK Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

HBO boss Casey Bloys told reporters earlier this month that Rowling was “very, very involved in the process of selecting the writer and the director”, which is now revealed to be Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod.

JK Rowling has been defended by HBO over involvement in new ‘Harry Potter’ series ( Getty Images )

One person who isn’t sure if a new series is needed is Jared Harris, whose father Richard Harris played Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films. While Radcliffe has spoken out against Rowling for her views on the trans community, he said he would be happy to watch the new adaptation – but didn’t sound too keen on an appearance.

“Like the rest of the world, I’m very excited to watch as an audience member,” Radcliffe told E! News.