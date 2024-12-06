Ralph Fiennes approves of ‘wonderful’ choice to play Voldemort in Harry Potter show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ralph Fiennes has given his seal of approval to Cillian Murphy, should the Oscar winner wish to play Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter television series.

Earlier this year it was announced that HBO had begun casting for roles for a reboot series, inspired by JK Rowling’s best-selling series of novels.

No official casting announcements have been made yet but there has been plenty of speculation around which major stars could play iconic roles, such as Albus Dumbledore.

Attention has now turned to who could play the main villain of the series, Lord Voldemort, which Fiennes famously played in five Harry Potter movies from 2005 until 2011.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Fiennes was asked about Cillian Murphy taking on the role. The 61-year-old enthusiastically replied: “Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian. Yeah.”

Murphy won the Oscar for Best Actor earlier this year for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the American theoretical physicist.

Ralph Fiennes as Voldemort, and Cillian Murphy ( Warner Bros Pictures/Getty )

While casting calls are now open for the three young leads – Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger – it seems if bosses behind the divisive forthcoming series could wave a wand, they would cast Mark Rylance as the Hogwarts headmaster, Dumbledore.

According to reports, the Oscar-winning star of stage and screen, who can currently be seen in BBC’s Wolf Hall: the Mirror and the Light, is sitting at the top of the casting wishlist.

Elsewhere, Matthew Lewis, who played fan favourite Neville Longbottom across all eight Harry Potter films, has given an update as to whether they can expect to see him in the forthcoming TV series.

Speaking to People Magazine recently, Lewis said that he is “not in any rush” to return to the Wizarding World.

The idea of rejoining the franchise does not appeal to the 34-year-old who blamed his reticence on his “very short attention span”.

“The reason I got into this job in the first place was because I have a very short attention span,” Lewis explained during an event at the Harry Potter New York store.

“I am very, very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time. I’ve had many, many hobbies and passions over the years. Not a single one do I still do.”