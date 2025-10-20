Food Network staple canceled after 10 years on air

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After over 40 seasons and 10 years on the air, Food Network’s popular weekend talk show, The Kitchen, will be releasing its last episode in December.

According to Variety, the show produced by Garden Slate Productions has been canceled as the network reevaluates its 2026 programming priorities and Warner Bros. Discovery continues its plan to separate linear channels from streaming services.

The Kitchen first premiered in January 2014 with co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian and (more recently) recurring guest star Alex Guarnaschelli sharing recipes, food trends and other cooking tips with viewers at home.

The show included many notable guests over the years, including Daniel Radcliffe, Regina King, Martha Stewart, Lidia Bastianich, Emeril Lagasse, Wolfgang Puck, Rachael Ray and Bobby Flay.

“For over a decade, Sunny, Katie, Jeff, Geoffrey and more recently Alex have engaged audiences with their individual and distinct food sensibilities and sense of humor that together make The Kitchen a delicious way to spend an hour,” Warner Bros. Discovery head of food content Betsy Ayala told Variety.

open image in gallery ‘The Kitchen’ first aired on Food Network in 2014 ( Getty Images )

“Everyone knows all good parties end up in The Kitchen, where the conversation, laughs and food flow; the best parties probably end a little bit earlier than some guests would like, but we’ve got twelve years of memories and wanted to celebrate this team’s hard work during one final holiday season.”

The final episode of The Kitchen will air on Saturday, December 13, at 11 a.m. ET.

open image in gallery (From left to right) Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee Biegel, Sunny Anderson, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Jeff Mauro all regularly appeared on ‘The Kitchen’ ( Food Network / The Kitchen )

Food Network published a statement of its own on Instagram on Monday, alongside a photo of the show’s co-hosts. “After 40 unforgettable seasons with over 500 episodes, #TheKitchen will officially come to an end on Saturday, December 13th,” the post’s caption read.

“We’re immensely grateful to our hosts, crew, guests, and most of all, our loyal viewers for 10+ incredible years. Thank you for tuning in, cooking along, and being part of our community. Please join us for one final holiday season together in #TheKitchen.”

The news of the talk show’s cancellation comes after Anne Burrell’s final episode of Worst Cooks in America aired on the channel, just months after her shocking death aged 55.

Days after Burrell was found dead in her home in Brooklyn, New York, in June, Food Network announced plans to pay tribute to her — including by airing her final season of Worst Cooks in America, with the 29th season titled: Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible.

However, the season’s premiere began without an acknowledgement of Burrell’s death, which some fans took issue with.

It wasn’t until the final seconds of the episode that Food Network acknowledged Burrell’s death, when an “In Memoriam” briefly flashed on the screen with Burrell’s name and photo, followed by a PSA for a crisis text line for those who may be suffering and in need of help.