Food Network staple canceled after 10 years on air
The show’s final episode will air on the Food Network on December 13
After over 40 seasons and 10 years on the air, Food Network’s popular weekend talk show, The Kitchen, will be releasing its last episode in December.
According to Variety, the show produced by Garden Slate Productions has been canceled as the network reevaluates its 2026 programming priorities and Warner Bros. Discovery continues its plan to separate linear channels from streaming services.
The Kitchen first premiered in January 2014 with co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian and (more recently) recurring guest star Alex Guarnaschelli sharing recipes, food trends and other cooking tips with viewers at home.
The show included many notable guests over the years, including Daniel Radcliffe, Regina King, Martha Stewart, Lidia Bastianich, Emeril Lagasse, Wolfgang Puck, Rachael Ray and Bobby Flay.
“For over a decade, Sunny, Katie, Jeff, Geoffrey and more recently Alex have engaged audiences with their individual and distinct food sensibilities and sense of humor that together make The Kitchen a delicious way to spend an hour,” Warner Bros. Discovery head of food content Betsy Ayala told Variety.
“Everyone knows all good parties end up in The Kitchen, where the conversation, laughs and food flow; the best parties probably end a little bit earlier than some guests would like, but we’ve got twelve years of memories and wanted to celebrate this team’s hard work during one final holiday season.”
The final episode of The Kitchen will air on Saturday, December 13, at 11 a.m. ET.
Food Network published a statement of its own on Instagram on Monday, alongside a photo of the show’s co-hosts. “After 40 unforgettable seasons with over 500 episodes, #TheKitchen will officially come to an end on Saturday, December 13th,” the post’s caption read.
“We’re immensely grateful to our hosts, crew, guests, and most of all, our loyal viewers for 10+ incredible years. Thank you for tuning in, cooking along, and being part of our community. Please join us for one final holiday season together in #TheKitchen.”
The news of the talk show’s cancellation comes after Anne Burrell’s final episode of Worst Cooks in America aired on the channel, just months after her shocking death aged 55.
Days after Burrell was found dead in her home in Brooklyn, New York, in June, Food Network announced plans to pay tribute to her — including by airing her final season of Worst Cooks in America, with the 29th season titled: Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible.
However, the season’s premiere began without an acknowledgement of Burrell’s death, which some fans took issue with.
It wasn’t until the final seconds of the episode that Food Network acknowledged Burrell’s death, when an “In Memoriam” briefly flashed on the screen with Burrell’s name and photo, followed by a PSA for a crisis text line for those who may be suffering and in need of help.
