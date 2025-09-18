Food Network star Ree Drummond offers family update months after daughter’s wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food Network star Ree Drummond is revealing what’s next for her daughter Paige, who got married in May.

The star of The Pioneer Woman, which has been running since 2011, opened up about her youngest daughter leaving the nest during a Thursday interview with People. She explained that after Paige married David Andersen, the couple moved to Dallas, Texas.

“Which we totally understand,” Ree said of Paige leaving the Drummond family’s ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. “[Paige and David] were long distance for most of their dating relationship, and I think they just are having fun living together.”

Along with Paige, 26, Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond, share four other children: Alex, 28, Bryce, 23, Jamar, 22, and Todd, 21.

Since 2024, Paige had been working with her father on her family's cattle ranch after leaving her corporate job in Dallas. And according to Ree, it took Paige quite some time to decide if she wanted to move back to Dallas.

Ree Drummond says her second-oldest child moved out of the family ranch ( Getty Images )

“Paige was torn. She loves the ranch and loves working on the ranch,” she told People. “But I think they both feel [that because] David's job is in Dallas and they both have friends down there, this is the time in their life where they wanted to stick close to friends.”

However, Ree confessed that as Paige reaches this new milestone in her life, she and her husband will “always hope” that all five of their kids will settle down in Oklahoma one day.

“If they're going to live on a rural cattle ranch, it needs to be something that they want to do and not something they feel that they're stuck doing,” she said.

Paige and David got married on her parents’ ranch in May, nearly a year after they got engaged. “I couldn’t see it happening anywhere else,” Paige said during an interview published in The Pioneer Woman blog. “It’s truly one of the prettiest places, and it’s so close to my heart.

The wedding location was also a full-circle moment for Paige, since her older sister was married on the ranch in 2021. And with the help of family and friends, especially her mother, the 26-year-old planned the perfect wedding day.

“It’s nice to have somebody there who has similar taste,” Paige said about Ree. “We literally got the wedding date figured out the day after I got engaged, which is hilarious.”

Ree started her blog, The Pioneer Woman, which was about her and her family’s life in rural Oklahoma, in 2006. The success of the blog then led to her TV show of the same name, which is on The Food Network.

The show follows Ree cooking for her family and friends, primarily while she’s in the lodge at her ranch.