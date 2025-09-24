Strictly fans left in the dark over who might replace Dani Dyer after she quits show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly viewers have been left scratching their heads over whether Dani Dyer will be replaced on the show.

The former Love Island winner quit the series on Tuesday (23 September) after fracturing her ankle in rehearsals.

She said she was heartbroken by the news in an emotional post, which was met with support from her fellow competitors, including Vicky Pattinson and Thomas Skinner.

The BBC declined to comment on Dyer’s replacement – but with the live shows set to begin on Saturday (27 September), it seems unlikely anybody could step in at such a late stage.

In a statement announcing the news, Dyer said: “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny.

“I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.

“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show.

“To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on.”

open image in gallery Dani Dyer has quit ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Dyer is not the first star to quit this year’s show. Last month, Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn was forced to withdraw on medical grounds.

He was replaced by Emmerdale star Lewis Cope, who has become a swift favourite after his debut in last weekend’s launch show.

Dyer was partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, will no longer compete on the series alongside fellow professionals Nancy Xu, Gorka Marquez, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk and Neil Jones.

Xu, who joined the series in 2019, addressed viewer concern after the launch show revealed she would not be competing, telling fans she feels left out.

The Chinese dancer said she was left disappointed after the BBC told her the news earlier this year.

open image in gallery Kristian Nairn also quit ‘Strictly’ last month ( BBC )

Viewers were also left frustrated when controversial Apprentice star Skinner was partnered with Amy Dowden, who was unable to participate in the last two series due to illness and injury.

Some highlighted how the spotlight on Skinner may impact Dowden’s longevity on the competition. However, Dowden spoke out amid the fan outcry, praising her celebrity partner.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens this Saturday with the first live show of the year.