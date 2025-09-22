Strictly fans bemoan ‘unfair’ changes as pro dancers miss out on competition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have voiced their discontent after professional dancers Nancy Xu, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk and Neil Jones were left without celebrity partners this year.

Following the BBC dance competition’s pre-recorded show on Saturday night (20 September) it was revealed Xu, 34, Tsiakkas, 30, Mushtuk, 35, and Jones, 43, will only appear in group dances.

Instead, American dancer Alexis Warr and Australia professional Julian Caillon, who both joined the programme this year, were given spaces in the show’s main cast, to train YouTuber George Clarke and EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal.

One fan wrote on X/Twitter: “I just realised Nancy and Michelle don't get partners this year. It's kinda unfair to get new dancers when the current dancers don't even get partners.”

Another viewer added: “Luba not getting a partner again! Why? And Nancy, Michelle, and Neil?!...it must be annoying for them when new pros come and get partners, but they're benched again.”

A third said added that Xu and Tsiakkas not being paired with a partner made them feel “so sad” and they hoped the pros would “be front and centre of some of the group dances this year”.

Mushtuk competed in 2024 with DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, who was forced to withdraw from the competition ahead of Movie Week due to a knee injury.

open image in gallery ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professionals Nancy Xu, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk and Neil Jones are without partners for the 2025 season ( BBC )

Meanwhile, Neil Jones reached 14th place with the singer Toyah Willcox, Tkiakkas took EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick to seventh place and Xu came ninth alongside X Factor winner Shayne Ward.

Gorka Marquez is also without a celebrity partner this season as the dancer will be missing for at least four weeks of the series while judging the Spanish equivalent of the show, Bailando con las Estrellas.

His previous Strictly partners have included EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, with whom he reached the final in 2020, and Countryfile's Helen Skelton in 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens this Saturday with the first live show of the year, following its pre-recorded launch programme, which saw celebrities paired with their professionals.

open image in gallery New 'Strictly' professionals Julian Caillon and Alexis Warr ( BBC )

Strictly viewers were frustrated when controversial Apprentice star Thomas Skinner was partnered with professional dancer Amy Dowden, who was unable to participate in the last two series due to illness and injury.

Some highlighted how the spotlight on Skinner may impact Dowden’s longevity on the competition. However, Dowden spoke out amid the fan outcry, praising her celebrity partner.

You can read a full list of this year’s Strictly contestants and their professional partners here.