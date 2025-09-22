Strictly fans bemoan ‘unfair’ changes as pro dancers miss out on competition
‘They’re benched again,’ one viewer complained
Strictly Come Dancing viewers have voiced their discontent after professional dancers Nancy Xu, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk and Neil Jones were left without celebrity partners this year.
Following the BBC dance competition’s pre-recorded show on Saturday night (20 September) it was revealed Xu, 34, Tsiakkas, 30, Mushtuk, 35, and Jones, 43, will only appear in group dances.
Instead, American dancer Alexis Warr and Australia professional Julian Caillon, who both joined the programme this year, were given spaces in the show’s main cast, to train YouTuber George Clarke and EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal.
One fan wrote on X/Twitter: “I just realised Nancy and Michelle don't get partners this year. It's kinda unfair to get new dancers when the current dancers don't even get partners.”
Another viewer added: “Luba not getting a partner again! Why? And Nancy, Michelle, and Neil?!...it must be annoying for them when new pros come and get partners, but they're benched again.”
A third said added that Xu and Tsiakkas not being paired with a partner made them feel “so sad” and they hoped the pros would “be front and centre of some of the group dances this year”.
Mushtuk competed in 2024 with DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, who was forced to withdraw from the competition ahead of Movie Week due to a knee injury.
Meanwhile, Neil Jones reached 14th place with the singer Toyah Willcox, Tkiakkas took EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick to seventh place and Xu came ninth alongside X Factor winner Shayne Ward.
Gorka Marquez is also without a celebrity partner this season as the dancer will be missing for at least four weeks of the series while judging the Spanish equivalent of the show, Bailando con las Estrellas.
His previous Strictly partners have included EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, with whom he reached the final in 2020, and Countryfile's Helen Skelton in 2022.
Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens this Saturday with the first live show of the year, following its pre-recorded launch programme, which saw celebrities paired with their professionals.
Strictly viewers were frustrated when controversial Apprentice star Thomas Skinner was partnered with professional dancer Amy Dowden, who was unable to participate in the last two series due to illness and injury.
Some highlighted how the spotlight on Skinner may impact Dowden’s longevity on the competition. However, Dowden spoke out amid the fan outcry, praising her celebrity partner.
You can read a full list of this year’s Strictly contestants and their professional partners here.
