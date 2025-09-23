Dancing With the Stars week two eliminations - updating live
Two couples set to be eliminated during Tuesday’s episode
The first elimination of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 is set to take place tonight.
During last week’s premiere episode, it was announced that two couples will depart during week two, leaving fans on edge heading into the second week of ABC’s dance competition series.
All 14 couples performed their first routines last week and were critiqued and scored by judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. The two were without fellow judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who was missing due to illness.
Tuesday night’s episode will see Inaba’s return to the ballroom, offering her first critiques of each couple.
At the end of week one, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas were tied atop the leaderboard with wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson. Each couple scored 15 out of a possible 20 points from the judges.
This week’s theme is One-Hit Wonders. Couples will perform either the cha-cha, foxtrot, jive, quickstep, samba, or tango to songs including “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot, “Rhythm of the Night” by Corona, “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65, and “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of … )” by Lou Bega.
Season 34 of the beloved dance competition series, co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, features a mix of reality TV stars, athletes, and other pop culture personalities.
New episodes air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.
