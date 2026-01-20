Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Having gripped the nation, inspired countless memes and delivered a shock ending, Celebrity Traitors is officially in high demand, with several famous faces expressing their desire to appear in the next series.

The show’s popularity was in many ways due to its stellar cast, which included the likes of Sir Stephen Fry, lauded actor Celia Imrie, and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

The A-list Faithfuls provided plenty of entertainment but all lost out in the end, as Traitor Alan Carr pulled off a surprise win against all odds and stole the prize pot.

With the second celebrity series reportedly set to be filmed in May, several famous faces have already thrown their names into the ring, while others have been linked to the programme...

Gareth Southgate

open image in gallery Former England manager Gareth Southgate is a big fan of the show ( Getty )

Gareth Southgate, a self-confessed fan of the show, previously revealed that the England team and backroom staff played their own version of The Traitors during their free time at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

He was asked by Virgin Radio host Chris Evans if he would ever sign up for the celebrity series, and coyly replied: “Well...” The two men then laughed and fistbumped, as Evans responded: “They’ve reached out. I love it! Gareth, you’ve got to do it!”

If Southgate does sign up, though, don’t expect to see him in the Traitors’ Turret. When asked if he could don the green cloak and show a murderous side, the former England manager replied: “I can’t, because when I’ve played with the lads and the staff, I’ve been a hopeless Traitor. Hopeless... I start to sweat.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary

Fresh from the excitement of last November’s final, This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary said during a segment on the ITV daytime show that they would both consider appearing in a second series.

When asked if she’d rather be a Faithful or Traitor, Hammond replied: “I’m not going to tell you that, just in case I do it.”

“I think I’d be a good faithful,” she continued. “However when you come across too enthusiastic, it shines a light on you and people think you’re a Traitor.”

Plenty of viewers would love to see the presenter in the castle. “Petition for Alison Hammond to be on the next series of Celebrity Traitors,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. Another said: “Season two with Alison Hammond needed NOW.”

Mike Tindall

open image in gallery Mike Tindall previously appeared on ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’ ( PA )

Last year’s Celebrity Traitors cast included plenty of A-list names, but its producers might be able to go one better and book a member of the royal family this year.

Former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, threw his hat into the ring during an appearance on This Morning.

After being played a clip of the show, he told hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard: “Having watched that, I think I would definitely enjoy doing that.”

Tindall is no stranger to reality television, having become the first royal to enter the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle in 2022.

Amanda Holden

open image in gallery Holden would be able to ask BFF Carr for tips ( Getty Images )

Alan Carr’s best pal is so keen on entering the Traitors’ castle that she put herself forward before the first celebrity series was even confirmed.

“I can’t wait for a celebrity version — I’m just putting my hand up for it now,” Amanda Holden said on her Heart Radio show.

“I’d love to do it, but I’d have to be a Faithful. I think everyone would think I’d be a Traitor but I don’t think I could be too duplicitous.”

With the second season’s filming dates fast approaching, the Britain’s Got Talent judge is reportedly trying to make space in her busy schedule.

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston fessed up to being a Traitors superfan while promoting season two of The Night Manager - and during an appearance on Radio 2, revealed he would “love” to sign up for the show.

“I think it would be really interesting to be a Faithful because you play detective, and you know your conscience is clean and your heart is pure,” he told host Richie Anderson, who also said he’d be up for a stint in the castle.

“You’re just watching and trying to figure people out,” Hiddleston added.

Danny Dyer

open image in gallery Danny Dyer was asked to appear in the previous series ( PA )

Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer has revealed that he turned bosses down when they approached him for the first series of Celebrity Traitors – but he has since changed his mind.

Speaking on the Live and Let Dyers podcast, which he hosts with his daughter Dani, he explained: “They did sniff around me about it. It was a ‘no’ from me because, for one, I hadn’t seen it, but now I’m into it.”

He added: “It’s quite a simple game, I thought it was too complicated, but it’s actually just about manipulating people and a lot of lying. If the money’s right, I might get involved in the next series.”