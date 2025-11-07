The Celebrity Traitors crowns winner after tense finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Alan Carr has been crowned the winner of Celebrity Traitors.

The presenter, 49, burst into tears after he revealed to the remaining faithfuls, comedian Nick Mohammed and historian David Olusoga, that he was a traitor.

Carr also declared that the prize money, which amounted to £87,500, will go to a children’s cancer charity for neuroblastoma.

Carr was overcome with emotion after he declared: “I am and have always been a traitor.”

He added: “I’m so sorry, it’s been tearing me apart.”

He was comforted by Olusoga and Mohammed, who said: “You did brilliantly.”

Carr revealed to the faithfuls the identity of the other traitors, Cat Burns and presenter Jonathan Ross, who was banished at a roundtable earlier on in the series, leaving Mohammed to cover his mouth in shock.

The Ted Lasso star said: “Alan Carr. He played an absolute blinder.”

Carr said: “What a rollercoaster, how did this happen?

“I was awful at lying and had a terrible poker face and here I am, the winner.”

Earlier in the episode the remaining players completed their final mission, which saw them board the Traitors Express steam train in a bid to crack a series of codes to find missing keys and win money for the prize pot before explosives were detonated.

The team of five successfully completed the challenge and added £20,000 to the fund, leaving a total prize pot of £87,500 before facing the first heated roundtable which saw singer Burns banished.

The traitor was eliminated from the game following an alliance between former rugby player Joe Marler and Mohammed, who convinced Olusoga to also vote for Burns.

The remaining players did not know they successfully banished a traitor from the game and faced a second roundtable which saw Marler leave the game after a shock vote from Mohammed, who turned against him after becoming suspicious of the faithful.

The remaining three unanimously decided to end the game, sealing Carr’s fate as the series’ winner.

Throughout the series, Carr and Burns “murdered” a string of faithfuls, including actress Celia Imrie, comedian Lucy Beaumont and Olympic diver Tom Daley, while faithfuls including actor Sir Stephen Fry, presenter Clare Balding and actor Mark Bonnar fell under suspicion and were banished by their fellow contestants.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme and best entertainment performance for host Claudia Winkleman.

This was the first UK celebrity series of the popular reality show and has been a ratings hit for the BBC, attracting more than six million viewers when it launched on October 8.