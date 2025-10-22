Celebrity Traitors live: Another Faithful to be killed as Jonathan Ross hangs on by a thread
The walls appear to be closing in on at least one of the Traitors – finally
Who is next for the chopping block? Tune into tonight’s episode of Celebrity Traitors to find out.
As ever, last week’s instalment ended on a tense cliffhanger with Traitors Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns deciding which Faithful to murder next.
Those in danger of being killed are Charlotte Church, Kate Garraway, and David Olusoga. Whoever the Traitors end up picking, their demise will follow on from the murder of Ruth Codd and banishment of Clare Balding – both of whom got the axe after getting dangerously close to unmasking Jonathan.
Unbeknownst to half of the contestants, Cat now has one of the two shields with Stephen Fry in possession of the other.
As it stands, the Traitors are making a mockery of the Faithfuls who have banished three of their own: Clare, Tameka Empson, and Niko Omilana.
One person, however, does seem to have caught Jonathan’s scent with rugby player Joe Marler casting doubts over the broadcaster’s alliances just in time for tonight’s round table.
The clock is ticking...
Jonathan may have pulled off last week’s double bluff – but it appears his game plan is crumbling with Joe M naming the broadcaster as his prime suspect...
How much are Celebrity Traitors being paid and what prize will the winner get?
In the civilian version of the show, there’s a total prize of £120,000 that can be won by the contestants but it’s a different story for the celeb spin-off...
Who has been banished and murdered so far?
BANISHED: Clare Balding, Tameka Empson, Niko Omilana
MURDERED: Ruth Codd, Tom Daley, Paloma Faith
