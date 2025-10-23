Celebrity Traitors fans celebrate ‘best episode ever’ after huge twist
‘Absolute cinema,’ say viewers of the show’s fifth episode
Celebrity Traitors fans have dubbed the fifth instalment of the A-list spin-off series as the “best episode ever” after the roundtable vote was deadlocked twice for the first time in history.
Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar and historian David Olusoga both received five votes to be banished from the Traitors castle and will now take part in a never-before-seen “game of chance” to decide their fate.
“The banishment by fate twist has always been in the rules but I never thought we’d ever see it in action. Absolute cinema,” one viewer celebrated on X/Twitter after the verdict was announced.
“Probably one of the best episodes of traitors I’ve ever seen, can’t wait for tomorrow,” another fan added with glee of Thursday’s episode.
The two tie votes mark the latest mistake made by the Faithful celebrities, who are close to banishing one of their own for a fourth time, while Traitors Alan Carr, Cat Burns and Jonathan Ross run rampant.
One fan predicted: “The crashout next episode when they realise they’ve banished yet another Faithful is going to be one for the ages.”
Faithful celebrities on the show, including Bonnar and Olusoga, as well as Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie and Kate Garraway, have been left aghast by their “useless” performance detecting Traitors so far.
The team have previously banished content creator Niko Omilana, EastEnders star Tameka Empson, and national treasure Clare Balding, much to their dismay.
Meanwhile, singer Paloma Faith, The Midnight Club star Ruth Codd, Olympic swimmer Tom Daley and singer Charlotte Church have been murdered by the Traitors.
Comedian Carr has made a surprisingly brilliant assassin. “Sitting there outwitting Stephen Fry is like beating Albert Einstein at chess or Cluedo,” he said in last night’s episode.
Although the comic has a severe lack of poker face, last night he employed another technique: “I started stuffing cheese in my mouth to stop myself grinning,” he said.
Traitors host Claudia Winkleman last night explained that the crucial banishment will now be “left in the hands of fate”. However, it’s still a mystery what exactly this twist entails.
Celebrity Traitors returns to BBC One on Thursday, October 23, at 9pm.
You can follow The Independent’s live blog of the show here.
