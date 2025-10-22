‘Outspoken’ contestant becomes latest to be murdered on The Celebrity Traitors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another contest has been “murdered” on The Celebrity Traitors this evening.

Welsh singer Charlotte Church was “murdered” by the traitors – comedian Alan Carr, TV presenter Jonathan Ross and singer Cat Burns – had plotted their next move during last Thursday’s episode.

Reacting to her murder during Wednesday night’s episode, Church, 39, said: “I thought I was going to be murdered.

‘I’m outspoken at the round table, and I’m outspoken with my opinions, not that I was successful in being much of a threat to the traitors.

“But as the game progressed, I hope that I would’ve been. I hope that that’s why they’ve gotten rid of me. Well played traitors.”

Actors Celia Imrie and Sir Stephen Fry shared their suspicions that Ross, 64, could be a traitor while at the breakfast table during Wednesday’s episode.

Charlotte Church said she was outspoken during the round tables ( Cody Burridge/BBC/PA Wire )

In private, comedian Nick Mohammed revealed his own suspicions of singer Burns but said he was not ready to share his opinion with the group.

Last Thursday, Irish actress Ruth Codd was “murdered” by the traitors and TV sports presenter Clare Balding faced banishment at the hands of the faithfuls.

In the spin-off series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the competitors named the faithfuls are tasked with detecting and banishing the traitors in the group while completing a series of challenges to win cash towards the charity prize pot.

If at the end of the series a traitor or traitors is among the finalists, the faithfuls lose out on the money and the traitor takes the full cash prize.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for Winkleman.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.