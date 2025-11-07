Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Traitors final attracts gigantic viewing figures for BBC

Moment Nick Mohammed turns on Joe Marler in final Traitors banishment
  • The Celebrity Traitors final garnered a substantial audience, averaging 11.1 million viewers and peaking at 12 million.
  • This marked the BBC's largest overnight audience since the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special last year.
  • The final is now considered one of the most-watched television events of the year.
  • These figures represent overnight viewership, with the total audience expected to increase significantly once iPlayer streams are factored in.

