Celebrity Traitors final live: Tearful winner Alan Carr takes it all for his chosen charity
Carr is crowned the first ever winner of the star-studded spin-off after favourite Faithful Joe Marler is unexpectedly banished
The first season of Celebrity Traitors has come to a dramatic conclusion, with Traitor Alan Carr crowned as the winner.
The comedian beat Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga in the final moments of the show, after successfully managing to convince them that he was in fact a Faithful and stealing the prize fund from under their noses.
In a tense showdown, Cat Burns became the second Traitor to leave the show after the final roundtable. A victory for the Faithfuls seemed to be on the horizon, until Nick and David turned their suspicions to Joe Marler and opted to banish him from the game.
Alan, Nick and David then chose to finish the competition as a trio, meaning that the comedian, as the last remaining Traitor, took the entire prize pot for his chosen charity. After admitting that he’d been a Traitor all along, an emotional Carr broke down in tears.
It was a gripping end to a series that has captured the viewing public’s imagination – although a select few viewers managed to catch the final episode early, after it was accidentally leaked a day early in Canada.
Will there be a second season of Celebrity Traitors?
It’s safe to say that we’ll all be missing our twice-weekly Celebrity Traitors now that the series is over. So the big question is, will the BBC bring back the spin-off for season two?
Right now, we don’t have a definite answer, as a second series is yet to be confirmed. But, quite frankly, given the show’s runaway success, the broadcaster would be silly not to greenlight a follow-up ASAP.
Before the finale aired, Celebrity Traitors was already the most-watched TV show of the year. It drew in an average of 12.6 million viewers across the first four episodes, according to seven-day consolidated figures. That’s seriously impressive.
For comparison, 7.4 million tuned in for the finale of season three of the civilian edition back in January. The show, it seems, is going from strength to strength – and the fourth season (sans celebs) is slated to return to our screens early next year.
Which charity has Alan Carr chosen?
In the celebrity version of The Traitors, the stars choose to donate the prize pot to charity (rather than taking it for themselves, as contestants do in the civilian edition).
Alan Carr will be giving his winnings to Neuroblastoma UK, a charity that supports research and treatment for a rare cancer that develops in the nerve cells.
It primarily impacts children under the age of five.
“I told one person at the charity and they started crying, so that gives you some idea of how important this money will be to them,” Carr said after the final aired.
“Neuroblastoma is such a cruel disease, and this money will literally save lives. It’s a charity and disease that no one has really heard of so with the viewing figures being what they are it’s going to be so good for the charity.”
Four stars for the finale from our critic
“It could have only ended this way,” writes Hannah Ewens.
“Traitor Alan Carr, a very obvious Traitor, who on multiple occasions almost admitted to the others he is a Traitor, is blubbing in a white suit with gold sequins.
“He has won the first ever series of Celebrity Traitors, an exercise in celebrities and TV intellectuals showing that money, books and jobs in the media (!) do not make an intuitive or remotely switched on being.
“The remaining two Faithful in that deciding round of banishing – David Olusoga and Nick Mohammed – are coo-cooing at Carr to calm him, soundtracked by the heartbreaking tones of Ludovico Einaudi.
“Just moments ago, they voted out the most obvious Faithful in the game, Joe Marler. It’s a ridiculous scene to end a ridiculous series full of hopeless people and we have loved every minute of it.”
It was all going so well for Joe Marler
Oh Joe. The Faithfuls didn’t deserve you.
At the start of the Celebrity Traitors finale, rugby player Joe had it all worked out. He’d realised that Alan Carr and Cat Burns were Traitors. And he was going to keep them on side to the very last minute, before wrong footing them at the roundtable.
But he was foiled at the last minute... by his fellow Faithfuls. Sigh.
Here’s a reminder of Joe’s Traitors journey... before it all went off piste.
Who could sign up for another season of Celebrity Traitors?
Surely every vaguely famous person in Britain is about to put in a call to their agent and demand that they secure them a spot at the Traitors castle next year.
Even a member of the royal family has thrown his hat into the ring. Mike Tindall, the son-in-law of Princess Anne, has revealed that he’d “definitely enjoy” taking part in the show.
Former rugby player Tindall has previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! so this wouldn’t be his first reality rodeo either.
Alan Carr's journey to Traitors victory
The least likely Traitor of all time managed to clinch it in the end... and it certainly made for a satisfying victory.
Adam White looks back at how Alan went from a nervous wreck to backstabber extraordinaire.
Fancy yourself as a Traitor hunter?
Reckon you could do a better job than this lot? Surely it wouldn’t take much. If you think you’d actually look quite stunning in one of those green velvety cloaks, applications for the fifth season of the civilian version of The Traitors are currently open: you can head over to the BBC website to throw your name into the ring.
Documentary footage of me when I realise that Celebrity Traitors is over and I’ll have to start making plans on a Thursday night again...
The Celebrity Traitors finale review: clever people turning out to be dumb makes for addictive TV
The verdict is in from my esteemed colleague Hannah Ewens... and it’s four stars for the Celebrity Traitors finale!
“Hasn’t it been fun for true Traitors heads to see the parlour game at a different slant, played by people either inherently disconnected from reality or funnier than the average person?” Hannah asks.
“Hasn’t it been curious to see contestants unable to hide behind fake personas or less suspicious jobs, as is typical in the usual series?”
All in all, she writes, it has been :a ridiculous series full of hopeless people and we have loved every minute of it”.
I quite frankly could not have put it better myself. And on that note, good night Faithful.
Alan Carr reveals his agent had doubts about his Traitors performance
Even Alan Carr’s agent assumed that he wouldn’t last long in the competition.
“My agent, this is a little exclusive, had actually booked in things for the second week,” he admitted to Ed Gamble on Traitors: Uncloaked. “’Alan,’ he said, ‘with your poker face, you’ll be out two days in.’ And I actually believed him.”
Oh, and apparently Alan had to phone up his cat sitter a few days in, to inform them that he’d be needing their services for a bit longer...
