Cat Burns speaks out on the Celebrity Traitors moment she’ll ‘never live down’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns has cast doubt on her own ability to lie, despite going undetected – so far – throughout the Celebrity Traitors series.

The star has captivated a new legion of fans with her composed demeanour and strategic, often ruthless, gameplay on the BBC hit show’s celebrity spin-off.

Burns was chosen as a Traitor alongside comedian Alan Carr and broadcaster Jonathan Ross.

However, she has managed to expertly avoid suspicion until the very final stages of the competition.

She made an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show ahead of Thursday night’s final.

Presenter Scott Mills questioned whether the experience had, in fact, proven her to be an "excellent liar".

open image in gallery Cat Burns was chosen as a Traitor alongside Alan Carr and Jonathan Ross ( BBC )

She replied: “I don’t think I am though. I don’t think I am that great of a liar.

“My mum watches me and she is like ‘I can just tell that you are lying.’ But that’s the fun of the game isn’t it?”

She continued: “I watch and I usually watch through one eye covered with the volume really low.”

Asked if she is glad she took part, she said: “I am glad. I am really glad I did it. It’s such a crazy experience.”

She added: “I think it’s crazy that we are just a bunch of adults that want to go play a murder mystery game. It’s just so fun.”

Burns also discussed a viral moment in which she claimed she did not know who Dame Judi Dench and Dame Helen Mirren are.

She said: “I’m never going to live that down.

“I just needed to see a picture. If people just say names at me I just go ‘I don’t know who that is.’

“But if I see a picture I know who it is.”

open image in gallery In a viral moment, Burns claimed she did not know who Dame Helen Mirren, pictured, is

Traitors Uncloaked host Ed Gamble has said he considers another viral moment – Celia Imrie’s show-stopping fart – to be the highlight of the series, joking it has “altered the dynamic of guffs”.

The comedian, who hosts the podcast that accompanies the show, said the moment the veteran actress audibly passed wind will be the moment he will remember.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I’m going to have to say Celia’s fart.

“I know there’s so much more that goes into this show, it’s such an incredible team, it looks beautiful, these huge, sweeping shots of the beautiful Highlands, but there’s nothing funnier than a fart, especially when it comes from a national treasure.

“Maybe in the future we will see more open farting followed by a swift admission.

“There will be no need for ‘he who smelled it, dealt it’ from now on – Celia has altered the dynamics of guffs.”

The show-stopping moment saw Imrie fart during a stressful mission in a cabin on the BBC show, prompting gales of laughter from her fellow cast members, as well as viewers around the country.

After the incident, which was picked up by microphones, presenter Claudia Winkleman said: “What just happened?”

Imrie responded: “I just farted, Claudia. It’s nerves, but I always own up.”

Comedian Joe Wilkinson, who appeared on the show before he was murdered by traitors Ross, Burns and Carr, said he has been happy to see his friend Joe Marler – the former rugby player – become the breakout star of the series.

Wilkinson said: “He’s an angel, he’s such a good man.

“I’ve never enjoyed someone’s glare more than Joe’s. I know Joe well, and I shivered.”

open image in gallery Joe Marler has become the breakout star of The Celebrity Traitors ( BBC )

Asked if he had a strategy when he went into the castle, he said: “It was a couple of days in before I realised I should have had a strategy.

“The game very much happened around me. I didn’t really know what was happening a lot of the time, but it’s amazing what is enough to make you sniff out a traitor incorrectly.”

He added: “Alan might as well have put a flag up that said ‘I am a traitor’, because I’ll be honest, I don’t know how we miss that one.

“He giggles every time he’s accused, which is a bit of a sign.”

The final of The Celebrity Traitors is on BBC One at 9pm.