Celia Imrie’s hilarious fart on Celebrity Traitors called ‘TV gold’ by fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran British actor Celia Imrie provided the “TV moment of the year” onCelebrity Traitors by nervously breaking wind during a tense moment in the game.

The 73-year-old Calendar Girls star made the audible sound on Wednesday’s edition of the show when host Claudia Winkleman was introducing the contestants to the latest challenge.

However, the suspense clearly got the better of Imrie. "What just happened?” said Winkleman after the discreet noise prompted laughter in the group.

"I just farted, Claudia. It's nerves, but I always own up," Imrie said causing huge belly laughs from the other celebrities.

“I always own up too,” Winkleman reassured the actor before urging the others to settle so the game could continue.

It didn’t take long for the moment to go viral on social media, with viewers saying that the scene alone deserved a Bafta award.

“Celia Imrie winning a Bafta for best ‘on-screen fart’ was not something I was expecting this year,” joked one fan.

“That’s it, the TV moment of the year. Give her all the Baftas. Nothing is topping it,” added a second.

open image in gallery Winkleman, like everyone else, was flabbergasted by the moment ( BBC )

“Celia Imrie farting in a room full of celebrities is TV gold,” another amused viewer said.

“Who had Celia Imrie farting from fear on their TV moment of the year bingo card?” asked a fourth person.

It wasn’t all fun and games on the episode, which featured two banishments and a “murder”.

YouTube star Niko Omilana, known for his online prank videos, and EastEnders axtor Tameka Empson were both voted out at separate roundtable discussions, following suspicions that they could be traitors.

Both stars revealed they had been faithfuls following their banishments, with Omilana, 27, telling his fellow players: “I can’t believe I’m out so quickly.”

Plotting in the turret, the traitors – presenter Jonathan Ross, comedian Alan Carr and singer Cat Burns – decided on their next murder victim and settled on eliminating retired Olympic diver Tom Daley.

The celebrities realised he had been removed from the game after he failed to make it to breakfast.

Speaking about reactions to his death, Carr, 49, said: “It was just the kind of impact I wanted, people couldn’t believe it, ‘Where’s Tom? Why Tom?’ Well, he’s been murdered. Deal with it.”

open image in gallery Tom Daley was the latest celebrity to be ‘murdered’ by the traitors ( BBC )

Following his exit, Daley, 31, said: “I’m a little disappointed that I’m out a bit early but, at the same time, it was so much fun to be able to get a little bit of a glimpse into the Traitors world.

“The castle itself is absolutely huge, and actually going in and having a chance to look around was thrilling; searching for that secret room, wondering which book might open the hidden door, taking in as many of the details as possible.

“I have had so much fun in there. Being able to just be with that group of people was so much fun, being able to have conversations with some really interesting people. I was having a great time.”