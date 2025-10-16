Celia Imrie’s hilarious fart on Celebrity Traitors called ‘TV gold’ by fans
‘Give her all the Baftas,’ said an enthusiastic viewer after the hysterical moment went viral
Veteran British actor Celia Imrie provided the “TV moment of the year” onCelebrity Traitors by nervously breaking wind during a tense moment in the game.
The 73-year-old Calendar Girls star made the audible sound on Wednesday’s edition of the show when host Claudia Winkleman was introducing the contestants to the latest challenge.
However, the suspense clearly got the better of Imrie. "What just happened?” said Winkleman after the discreet noise prompted laughter in the group.
"I just farted, Claudia. It's nerves, but I always own up," Imrie said causing huge belly laughs from the other celebrities.
“I always own up too,” Winkleman reassured the actor before urging the others to settle so the game could continue.
It didn’t take long for the moment to go viral on social media, with viewers saying that the scene alone deserved a Bafta award.
“Celia Imrie winning a Bafta for best ‘on-screen fart’ was not something I was expecting this year,” joked one fan.
“That’s it, the TV moment of the year. Give her all the Baftas. Nothing is topping it,” added a second.
“Celia Imrie farting in a room full of celebrities is TV gold,” another amused viewer said.
“Who had Celia Imrie farting from fear on their TV moment of the year bingo card?” asked a fourth person.
It wasn’t all fun and games on the episode, which featured two banishments and a “murder”.
YouTube star Niko Omilana, known for his online prank videos, and EastEnders axtor Tameka Empson were both voted out at separate roundtable discussions, following suspicions that they could be traitors.
Both stars revealed they had been faithfuls following their banishments, with Omilana, 27, telling his fellow players: “I can’t believe I’m out so quickly.”
Plotting in the turret, the traitors – presenter Jonathan Ross, comedian Alan Carr and singer Cat Burns – decided on their next murder victim and settled on eliminating retired Olympic diver Tom Daley.
The celebrities realised he had been removed from the game after he failed to make it to breakfast.
Speaking about reactions to his death, Carr, 49, said: “It was just the kind of impact I wanted, people couldn’t believe it, ‘Where’s Tom? Why Tom?’ Well, he’s been murdered. Deal with it.”
Following his exit, Daley, 31, said: “I’m a little disappointed that I’m out a bit early but, at the same time, it was so much fun to be able to get a little bit of a glimpse into the Traitors world.
“The castle itself is absolutely huge, and actually going in and having a chance to look around was thrilling; searching for that secret room, wondering which book might open the hidden door, taking in as many of the details as possible.
“I have had so much fun in there. Being able to just be with that group of people was so much fun, being able to have conversations with some really interesting people. I was having a great time.”
