Celebrity Traitors in chaos as final episode ‘leaks’ online

The grand final of The Celebrity Traitors has reportedly been leaked online hours before the extended episode is due to air on BBC One, throwing the series into chaos.

Canadian streaming site Crave is said to have mistakenly uploaded the entire episode on Wednesday evening – with many fans discussing the final on Reddit before realising it had been released early.

One fan told The Sun: “I have been watching Celebrity Traitors through Crave all season long. Having not realised that the finale was airing tomorrow [in the UK], I logged on this afternoon and found it available.

“It was only brought to my attention partway through by a friend outside of Canada that the finale isn’t scheduled to air [until] tomorrow [Thursday].”

The episode was reportedly taken down from the streaming service after 90 minutes. The Independent will not be sharing any leaked information in its Celebrity Traitors coverage ahead of the final.

A BBC source told The Guardian: “We kindly ask anyone who thinks they know the outcome of The Celebrity Traitors to keep whatever they believe they know to themselves.

open image in gallery Alan Carr is one of the favourites to win on ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( BBC )

“Please avoid sharing potential spoilers so that the millions of fans who have been faithfully following every twist and turn of the series can enjoy the final this evening.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC and Crave for comment.

The grand final will see the two remaining Traitors, Alan Carr and Cat Burns, attempt to steal the prize pot from Faithfuls Joe Marler, David Olusoga and Nick Mohammed.

The celebrity version of the show has proven to be a huge hit for the BBC with each episode being watched by 14 million viewers.

Carr recently shared his surprise at a psychologist’s prediction for how he would fare on Celebrity Traitors.

Along with singer Burns, the chat show host will attempt to steal the growing prize pot from the three remaining Faithfuls.

Ahead of the 70-minute finale, the former talk show host reflected on the messages he’s received about the series, saying he has been “bathing in the love” from fans.

open image in gallery Comedian Nick Mohammed has made it to tonight’s final ( BBC )

He continued: “The public scrutiny and all the theories, some actually quite bizarre, have been really interesting to read, but I guess when you have such huge ratings this analysis of your every move comes with the territory.

“Someone sent me a clip of a psychologist on a local radio station saying I wouldn’t do well on the show because I’m playing a role and I’m not the ‘real’ Alan Carr,” he said. “That’s quite a statement considering I’ve never met this lady. It seems everyone has an opinion!”

The Celebrity Traitors airs tonight on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.