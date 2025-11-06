Alan Carr surprised by psychologist’s prediction for his performance on Celebrity Traitors
Popular chat show host has become a fan favourite thanks to his devious behaviour, but one viewer was convinced he wouldn’t do so well
Alan Carr has shared his surprise at a psychologist’s prediction for how he would fare on Celebrity Traitors.
Carr is one of the five famous faces to have made it through to tonight’s grand final, which will see him and fellow Traitor Cat Burns attempt to steal the growing prize pot from the three remaining Faithfuls.
Ahead of the 70-minute finale, the former talk show host has reflected on the messages he’s received about the series, saying he has been “bathing in the love” from fans.
He continued: “The public scrutiny and all the theories, some actually quite bizarre, have been really interesting to read, but I guess when you have such huge ratings this analysis of your every move comes with the territory.
“Someone sent me a clip of a psychologist on a local radio station saying I wouldn’t do well on the show because I’m playing a role and I’m not the ‘real’ Alan Carr,” he said. “That’s quite a statement considering I’ve never met this lady. It seems everyone has an opinion!”
Carr – whom many thought would be banished within days of being picked as a Traitor – admitted his loved ones are “in shock” at how far he’s managed to make it.
“It feels amazing to be in the final, I think me and the entire nation didn’t believe I would get through the first round table let alone be in the final five,” he said.
Carr and singer Burns are in the final alongside Faithfuls Joe Marler, David Olusoga and Nick Mohammed.
The penultimate episode of the series ended with presenter Kate Garraway being banished. The final five were then summoned to a fire pit outside, where host Claudia Winkleman asked them to each look each other in the eyes while one-by-one declaring: “I am a Faithful.”
While the rest of the group managed it without a problem, Carr got the giggles. As the others burst out laughing, the comedian defended himself by saying he “just gets really nervous”.
After Carr reiterated that he is a Faithful, ex-England rugby player Marler told him: “I’m not buying it.”
It came after Marler was hailed as a “genius” and the “best Faithful” for correctly identifying Carr and Burns as the two remaining Traitors. He seems to have convinced Ted Lasso star Mohammed on his theory but the pair will need historian Olusoga on side in order to stop the Traitors from stealing the prize pot.
The Celebrity Traitors returns on Thursday, November 6 at 9pm on BBC One.
