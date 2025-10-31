Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former rugby union player Joe Marler has been hailed as The Celebrity Traitors’ best-ever Faithful contestant after he correctly sussed out that Cat Burns and Alan Carr are the remaining Traitors.

Marler had a breakthrough during the penultimate episode of the series (30 October) and told the cameras that he believes Burns and Carr are Traitors. Marler also managed to convince his ally, comedian Nick Mohammed, to get on board with his theory.

Viewers have branded Marler a “genius” and the “best Faithful” to compete on the format.

“Joe Marler’s brain is ASTOUNDING. Like, if the Faithful win this, it’s because of him and that’s insane,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Another viewer added: “I knew very little about Joe Marler before this, but he’s fast become one of my favourite contestants. The best Faithful and probably the person I’d most like to see win the entire series. I can see big things for him after this – and deservedly so.”

“JOE MARLER FOR PRIME MINISTER. WHAT A MAN,” added one fan.

During the episode, Marler also tried to appeal to the other remaining Faithful, historian David Olusoga, to believe his theory, but this only made Olusoga more suspicious of Marler’s agenda.

It remains to be seen whether Marler can convince both Mohammed and Olusoga to join him in trying to eliminate both Traitors in next week’s finale, before it’s too late. Otherwise, the Traitors could be victorious and take the winnings for their chosen charity.

open image in gallery Joe Marler correctly sussed out who the Traitors are, during the penultimate episode of ‘The Celebrity Traitors’ ( BBC )

The episode also saw actor Celia Emrie get “murdered” in plain sight by Carr, who had sat next to her at the dinner party and delivered the line, “Parting is such sweet sorrow,” while looking her in the eyes.

At the roundtable, things became heated again when Olusoga and Kate Garraway took aim at each other. Ultimately, the players wrongly voted for Garraway, who was a Faithful. Revealing her true identity to the players, she thanked them for an “amazing game” after “years of being very serious, very sad”.

The episode ended with host Claudia Winkleman telling the contestants that there would be no “murder” overnight, meaning the final will be between Carr, Burns, Olusoga, Marler and Mohammed.

open image in gallery Nick Mohammed and Joe Marler conspiring to catch the Traitors ( BBC )

As one final task, the players had to go around the circle and look at each other in the eyes as they said the words: “I am a Faithful”. Carr completely blew his cover as he burst out laughing mid-sentence, sending the other players into fits of laughter.

While most of the players are often disarmed by Carr’s humour, Marler caught on and told cameras that it only strengthened his theory.

The final of The Celebrity Traitors airs on Thursday 6 November at 9pm on BBC One.