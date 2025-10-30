Celebrity Traitor nearly reveals identity after slip up
- Alan Carr struggled to maintain a straight face when asked to declare himself a "Faithful" during the latest episode of The Celebrity Traitors.
- The comedian, who has been a Traitor since the series began, burst into laughter during the declaration, prompting the other contestants to join in.
- The incident occurred when the final five contestants were gathered by Claudia Winkleman to state, "I am a Faithful."
- Carr attributed his giggling to nerves.
- Fellow contestant Joe Marler openly expressed his disbelief.