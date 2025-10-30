Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Traitor nearly reveals identity after slip up

Celebrity Traitors Alan Carr bursts out laughing when asked if he's a faithful
  • Alan Carr struggled to maintain a straight face when asked to declare himself a "Faithful" during the latest episode of The Celebrity Traitors.
  • The comedian, who has been a Traitor since the series began, burst into laughter during the declaration, prompting the other contestants to join in.
  • The incident occurred when the final five contestants were gathered by Claudia Winkleman to state, "I am a Faithful."
  • Carr attributed his giggling to nerves.
  • Fellow contestant Joe Marler openly expressed his disbelief.
In full

