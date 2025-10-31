Kate Garraway reveals who she thinks will win Celebrity Traitors after banishment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Kate Garraway says she has a “sneaky feeling” that comedian Alan Carr will win The Celebrity Traitors.

Garraway, 58, has praised Carr as a “mega star” after she was banished from the BBC One game show on Thursday night.

She told Good Morning Britain on Friday that she “genuinely” has no idea who will win next week’s final.

“I’d love it to be a faithful,” she said.

“I think Nick (Mohammed, comedian) is brilliant, I think Joe (Marler, former rugby player) is coming through brilliantly.

“I just have a sneaky feeling it’s going to be a traitor, and I have a sneaky feeling it’s going to be Alan, I just think he’s amazing, I think he’s a mega star, but I don’t know, that’s just me saying what I think.”

Kate Garraway was banished in Thursday night’s episode ( BBC )

In Thursday night’s episode, Carr murdered actress Celia Imrie in plain sight.

He was tasked with making a toast and saying “parting is such sweet sorrow”, followed by her name, to carry out the killing.

Garraway was also asked if the heated round table in which she was voted off the show was as tense as it looked.

She replied: “I think it was tense, I didn’t take it personally because, I mean, at the end of the day, it’s an incredible game, which you’re completely sucked into, no phones, no contact with the outside world.

“So you’re absolutely in this intensity, I didn’t take it personally, because I’ve lived genuine life or death, at the end of the day this is a game, and you know that you’re not really going to be murdered, and you know you might not make it to breakfast, but life will go on.

“So I didn’t take any of it personally, but I think it’s very easy to take it personally, because you feel really close really quickly to people in that tight environment, like I was utterly bereft when Paloma (Faith, singer) departed so early on, because I loved her.”

Before revealing her true identity on Thursday’s episode, Garraway told her fellow contestants they had “allowed me to play and be silly, and have fun” after a “lot of years of being very serious, very sad”.

Garraway’s husband Derek Draper, a political lobbyist turned psychotherapist, died in January 2024 after a devastating battle with Long Covid.

Following the banishment, the contestants were lured outside to a campfire where they met host Claudia Winkleman, who declared Carr, singer Cat Burns, Marler, Mohammed, and historian David Olusoga as the series’ finalists.

The contestants were then asked to announce to one another that they are a faithful, with Carr, who is a traitor alongside Burns, cutting the tension as he burst out laughing, unable to keep a straight face when he tried to say that he was a faithful.

Thursday night’s episode was also the last where the banished player would announce whether they are a faithful or traitor before they leave the show, with the five remaining contestants required to base their final decision on trust alone.

The Celebrity Traitors returns with its highly anticipated series finale on BBC One on 6 November.