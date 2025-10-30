Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Celebrity Traitors live: Faithful to be ‘murdered’ in plain sight after Jonathan Ross’s elimination

Comedian Lucy Beaumont was also eliminated during Wednesday’s episode, as Traitors Alan Carr and Cat Burns plotted their next victim

Ellie Muir,Greg Evans
Thursday 30 October 2025 10:40 EDT
Celebrity Traitors: Jonathan Ross gives iconic exit speech

The Celebrity Traitors contestants have finally done it and bagged the first Traitor of the game as Jonathan Ross was dramatically banished on Wednesday’s episode.

In one of the highlights of the series so far, Jonathan pretended to be a Faithful right until the very end, only revealing himself as a Traitor with the closing words of his exit speech.

Ross received six of the eight votes at the roundtable, including two from his fellow traitors, with the charge against him led by rugby player Joe Marler. Comedian Lucy Beaumont was “murdered” at the start of the episode in the first face-to-face killing.

Relieved, the rest of the contestants celebrated after finally bagging a Traitor but the mood soon turned serious again when Claudia Winkleman revealed that the two remaining traitors, comedian Alan Carr and singer Cat Burns, would have to conduct their next “murder” in plain sight.

However, it won’t be easy for Cat and Alan as they will have to murder a Faithful during a dinner party by raising a toast and saying: “Parting is such sweet sorrow”, followed by the victim’s name. In a further twist, from now on, the contestants will not have to reveal if they are a Faithful or a Traitor once they are eliminated adding a further layer of deception to the game.

Will the Faithfuls suss out another Traitor, or will it be a victory for Cat and Alan in next week’s final?

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.

How many episodes of Celebrity Traitors are left?

It’s hard to believe that this show only started a few weeks ago with 19 celebrity contestants. Now, just seven episodes later, we are down to the final seven contestants.

The final will air on 6 November, meaning there are only two episodes remaining.

Will the Faithful be able to suss out another Traitor before next week or will Alan and Cat survive until the final curtain?

The entire Celebrity Traitors cast
The entire Celebrity Traitors cast (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA Wire)
Greg Evans30 October 2025 14:39

What time is Celebrity Traitors on tonight?

The Celebrity Traitors has just two episodes left, with Thursday’s episode being the penultimate instalment before the final on 6 November.

Tonight’s episode airs at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Greg Evans30 October 2025 14:34

Celebrity Traitors fans complain Jonathan Ross has ‘ruined’ series after shining light on fellow Traitors

Despite his incredible exit from the show, Jonathan Ross has been criticised by viewers for how he departed The Celebrity Traitors.

The 64-year-old presenter became the first traitor to be banished from the series after three gruelling weeks of the faithfuls banishing members of their own team by mistake.

Although it was Ross’s fellow traitors Cat Burns and Alan Carr who voted for their accomplice to be banished as suspicions mounted against him, it was Ross who viewers accused of the ultimate betrayal.

“The way Jonathan looked shocked at Cat… you’re gonna give people away,” one person wrote on X (Twitter) after Ross responded to the singer’s move with notably raised eyebrows.

Lydia Spencer-Elliot reports:

Celebrity Traitors fans complain Jonathan Ross has ‘ruined’ remaining series episodes

‘It was damning,’ viewers say of presenter’s reactions during the round table
Greg Evans30 October 2025 14:30

Watch: Alan Carr's hilarious moment on a very precarious bridge

Watch Alan Carr's hilarious reaction to Traitors wobbly bridge challenge
Ellie Muir30 October 2025 08:02

I’ve found Claudia Winkleman’s fingerless gloves, plus her exact outfits from Celebrity Traitors

I’ve found Claudia Winkleman’s exact outfits from Celebrity Traitors

Claudia Winkleman has blended high street and designer in her covetable wardrobe
Ellie Muir30 October 2025 07:01

Joe M's bridge walk is getting a lot of love online

Joe’s elegant walk down the precarious bridge has already been turned into a series of memes. That was easily the best challenge of the series so far.

Ellie Muir30 October 2025 06:04

I don't know about you, but I think Cat will win this game...

After turning on Jonathan at the round table, Cat is playing an excellent game.

Ellie Muir30 October 2025 03:48

Rules to remember...

After tonight’s episode, players will no longer reveal their true identity after being banished. That means that the Faithful players will have no idea if they’re along the right lines or not.

We’re so close to the final!

Ellie Muir30 October 2025 02:08

Jonathan says Cat and Alan are playing a 'brilliant' game

Appearing on Uncloaked after his banishment, Jonathan praised his fellow Traitors for playing a brilliant game. He credited Cat for being cool, calm and collected, and Alan for being, well, just Alan.

(BBC)
Ellie Muir29 October 2025 23:59

Jonathan brands Celebrity Traitors stars ‘idiots’ in fiery speech

During his banishment, Jonathan tricked the players into thinking he was actually a Faithful. Not!

Jonathan Ross brands Celebrity Traitors stars ‘idiots’ in fiery speech

Watch as Jonathan Ross gives a fiery exit speech following his Celebrity Traitors’ banishment. The presenter, who has been a traitor since the beginning of the series, received the most votes at the round table on Wednesday (29 October). Standing up to reveal his identity, the 64-year-old delivered the ultimate fake-out speech. He started: “I’ve got no idea what everybody is doing wrong, and I can’t believe you’ve done it again.” The remaining contestants looked shocked as Ross branded them “idiots”. “I am now, and I have all through the game been completely faithful… to the traitors!”, he revealed, with the room erupting in applause.
Ellie Muir29 October 2025 23:04

