Celebrity Traitors: Jonathan Ross gives iconic exit speech

The Celebrity Traitors contestants have finally done it and bagged the first Traitor of the game as Jonathan Ross was dramatically banished on Wednesday’s episode.

In one of the highlights of the series so far, Jonathan pretended to be a Faithful right until the very end, only revealing himself as a Traitor with the closing words of his exit speech.

Ross received six of the eight votes at the roundtable, including two from his fellow traitors, with the charge against him led by rugby player Joe Marler. Comedian Lucy Beaumont was “murdered” at the start of the episode in the first face-to-face killing.

Relieved, the rest of the contestants celebrated after finally bagging a Traitor but the mood soon turned serious again when Claudia Winkleman revealed that the two remaining traitors, comedian Alan Carr and singer Cat Burns, would have to conduct their next “murder” in plain sight.

However, it won’t be easy for Cat and Alan as they will have to murder a Faithful during a dinner party by raising a toast and saying: “Parting is such sweet sorrow”, followed by the victim’s name. In a further twist, from now on, the contestants will not have to reveal if they are a Faithful or a Traitor once they are eliminated adding a further layer of deception to the game.

Will the Faithfuls suss out another Traitor, or will it be a victory for Cat and Alan in next week’s final?

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.