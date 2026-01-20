Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amanda Holden is the latest star vying for a spot on the second series of Celebrity Traitors, according to reports.

The 54-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge is reportedly hoping to follow in the footsteps of her BFF Alan Carr by entering the show’s Scottish castle to try to win a huge sum for a chosen charity.

However, Holden’s busy schedule could stand in her way. A source told The Sun: “Filming for The Celebrity Traitors takes place in the Scottish Highlands at the same time that BGT semi-finals are filmed live in London on a Saturday night.

“It’s not impossible for her to be given some time off but it isn’t the only work she’d have to juggle. There’s her Heart Breakfast radio show as well as potentially more series of her show with Alan and her Beeb quiz show The Inner Circle.”

“But it’s something she’d really love to do if she can make it all work,” they added.

open image in gallery Holden will be able to get some advice from her BFF ( PA Wire )

If Holden does sign up, she’ll be able to get some tips from pal Carr, who she has hosted a number of property renovation shows with.

Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job saw them revive a dilapidated Tuscany home bought for €1 and their latest series, Amanda & Alan’s Greek Job, is the first to air since Carr won £87,5000 for Neuroblastoma UK by successfully deceiving his Traitors castmates into thinking he was a Faithful.

The first British celebrity version of The Traitors was a huge hit for the BBC and quickly became the most-watched TV show of 2025. While many celebrity reality shows struggle to pull in big names, host Claudia Winkleman welcomed an all-star line-up to the game, including the likes of Sir Stephen Fry, actor Celia Imrie and Olympian Tom Daley.

open image in gallery Carr’s stint in the castle went down in TV history ( BBC )

If Holden does land a spot on the second series, she could be joined by other famous faces including Danny Dyer – who turned bosses down before but has since changed his mind – and Gareth Southgate, who previously revealed the England team and backroom staff played their own version of the game during the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

This Morning host Alison Hammond has also thrown her hat in the ring, as has a member of the royal family: former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall.

While an air date has not been confirmed, the second series of Celebrity Traitors is expected to arrive on our screens this autumn.