Alan Carr has addressed his tearful reaction to his Celebrity Traitors win, admitting the “deceit, the lying and murdering in plain sight” had taken their toll.

Having seemingly blown his cover in the penultimate episode of the series, the comedian pulled off a shock win in Thursday night’s final, stealing the prize pot from Faithfuls Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga.

After they all voted to end the game, Carr broke down in tears as he revealed he was a Traitor and his fellow finalists rushed to console him – despite the fact he’d just stolen the entire £87,500 prize pot from them.

Reflecting on the emotional moment, Carr told the BBC: ”I think all the deceit, the lying, the murdering of Paloma [Faith] and Celia [Imrie] had all taken its toll and then I think it dawned on me that I had won such a huge amount for my charity, Neuroblastoma UK.

“The charity is so close to my heart that it all became a bit too much. Hopefully when people see how upset I was they won’t feel so bad that I killed all those national treasures.”

There were no hard feelings as the final five and Claudia Winkleman celebrated Carr’s win ( CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells )

Singer Faith was the first person ‘murdered’ by the Traitors and it was Carr, one of her close friends, who pulled off the act in plain sight. The comedian later took actor Imrie out of the game after toasting her at a dinner party.

Carr revealed staff at his chosen charity were also emotional to learn he had won the cash for them.

“I told one person at the charity and they started crying, so that gives you some idea of how important this money will be to them,” he said. “Neuroblastoma is such a cruel disease, and this money will literally save lives.

“It’s a charity and disease that no one has really heard of so with the viewing figures being what they are it’s going to be so good for the charity.”

Prior to the grand final, The Celebrity Traitors had already become the most-watched show of the year with the first four episodes averaging 12.6 million viewers, according to official seven-day consolidated figures from Barb.

The final saw the remaining five contestants whittle themselves down to three by murdering Traitor Cat Burns and turning on Faithful Joe Marler, before voting to end the game. A new civilian series is set to air in 2026/