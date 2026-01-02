The Traitors attracts record-breaking viewing figures for return episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The highly anticipated return of The Traitors captivated millions on New Year's Day, with the first episode of its new series drawing an average of 6.4 million viewers.

According to overnight figures from the BBC, the reality game show's debut was its most-watched to date, peaking at 6.9 million viewers.

Hosted by the acclaimed Claudia Winkleman, the programme, set against the dramatic backdrop of the Scottish Highlands, sees 22 contestants – a mix of 'faithfuls' and 'traitors' – compete for a cash prize of up to £120,000.

The faithfuls must identify and banish the murderous traitors, who secretly eliminate players nightly, through a series of physical and mental challenges designed to build the prize pot, culminating in tense roundtable discussions.

Claudia Winkleman in 'The Traitors' ( BBC )

This latest series introduced a significant new twist: a secret fourth traitor. While barrister Hugo, 51, head of communications Rachel, 42, and cyber security consultant Stephen, 32, were openly selected as traitors by Winkleman, the identity of this additional saboteur remains a mystery to both viewers and the other traitors.

Intriguingly, the secret traitor is fully aware of their counterparts' identities, adding a new layer of deception to the game.

The Traitors has been a consistent ratings success for the BBC since its 2022 launch.

Its recent celebrity spin-off, which aired in the autumn, became a cultural phenomenon, attracting over six million viewers for its premiere and a staggering 11.1 million for its nail-biting finale, where comedian Alan Carr snatched victory from historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed.

The spin-off also propelled former rugby player Joe Marler to TV stardom, thanks to his shrewd analysis and popular friendships. Host Claudia Winkleman's engaging performance, overseeing challenges and roundtables while helping to choose the traitors, earned her the Bafta TV Award for best entertainment in 2023.

The series continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One.