Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How much is the prize money for The Traitors season 4?

The Traitors hints at big switch with cryptic red cloak teaser
  • The new series of The Traitors will feature 22 contestants from across the UK competing for a maximum prize pot of £120,000.
  • The total prize money available to contestants is contingent upon their success in completing daily missions.
  • The previous civilian series, which aired in 2025, also offered a maximum prize of £120,000.
  • Show bosses have promised that the upcoming series will include even more twists and turns.
  • The show will once again be filmed at the imposing Ardross Castle, situated in the Scottish Highlands.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in