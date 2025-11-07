Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Traitors fans are reeling from Thursday night’s grand final, with many questioning how Alan Carr managed to pull off his shock victory after seemingly giving the game away in the previous episode.

The final instalment of the series saw the comedian steal the prize pot from the two remaining Faithfuls, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga, before becoming overwhelmed with emotion as he revealed he had been a Traitor since the beginning.

The Faithfuls were left suitably stunned, with the usually mild-mannered Mohammed letting out a rare expletive as Olusoga doubled over and gasped in shock. But as many viewers have pointed out, a telltale moment that aired last week should surely have given them cause for concern.

open image in gallery Carr broke down after revealing he was a Traitor ( BBC )

After Kate Garraway was banished in last Thursday’s episode, host Claudia Winkleman gathered the final five – Carr, Olusoga, Mohammed, singer Cat Burns and ex-rugby player Joe Marler – by a firepit outside the castle.

She then asked each contestant to look their fellow finalists in the eyes and declare: “I am a Faithful.” While Carr’s fellow players managed it with no problems, he burst out laughing halfway through saying the three words.

Following his victory, one fan shared a clip of the blunder on X, writing: “Alan Carr just WON the Celebrity Traitors as a LONE TRAITOR. He did this the night before the final… HOW DID THEY LET HIM WIN.”

“HOW ON EARTH has Alan Carr won after this moment?” wrote another viewer, with an additional fan labelling the finale “unbelievable” and adding: “Can't believe Alan Carr did it in the end even after laughing about being faithful in [the] last ep.”

open image in gallery The final five whittled themselves down to three in Thursday’s episode ( CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells )

Marler was the only Faithful finalist who was convinced Carr was a Traitor – but the rugby star was voted out as his castle pal Mohammed turned on him at the last minute.

Reflecting on how Carr managed to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes, Olusoga said on the Uncloaked podcast: "Alan could have come down to breakfast in a green cloak and I still wouldn't have thought he was a traitor. I was too busy laughing.”

Paloma Faith, who became the first celebrity to leave the show when she was murdered in plain sight by Carr – who she counts as a close friend – chimed in: "Most people didn't vote for him because, how can you vote for someone who is so loveable?"