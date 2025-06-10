Dale Moss leads season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise as cast announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise will be filled with familiar faces and some new twists.

On Tuesday, ABC announced the first round of cast members who will be stepping onto the beach in search of love. The new season is scheduled to air July 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Compared to The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise sees men and women switch off from giving roses as they are constantly forced into situations where there is an uneven number of men and women.

Whoever survives to the end of the season can either propose or continue exploring the relationships that unfolded along the way.

Jesse Palmer will be returning to host, and Wells Adams will once again be the beach’s designated bartender. Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown will also be on this season as “head of Paradise Relations” and to introduce the new Champagne Lounge.

Season 10 will also feature contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette for the first time, with Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston set to join the cast.

Here is the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 so far.

Dale Moss

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Moss competed on The Bachelorette season 16 in 2020, where Clare Crawley cut the season short after the fourth episode, where the pair left engaged. The two broke up one year later in 2021.

Katherine “Kat” Izzo

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Izzo was on season 29 of The Bachelor and season nine of Bachelor in Paradise, where she left the beach engaged to John Henry Spurlock. The pair broke up about a year later.

Sam McKinney

open image in gallery ( Disney )

McKinney was on season 21 of The Bachelorette, where he won Jenn Trann’s “first impression” rose, but claimed after he was eliminated that the show gave him a bad edit.

Alexe-Anne “Alexe” Godin

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Godin was on season 29 of The Bachelor.

Bailey Brown

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Brown was on season 29 of The Bachelor.

Brian Autz

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Autz was on season 21 of The Bachelorette.

Hakeem Moulton

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Moulton was on season 21 of The Bachelorette.

Jeremy Simon

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Simon was on season 21 of The Bachelorette.

Jessica “Jess” Edwards

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Edwards was on season 28 of The Bachelor.

Jonathan Johnson

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Johnson was on season 21 of The Bachelorette.

Justin Glaze

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Glaze was on season 17 of The Bachelorette and season eight of Bachelor in Paradise.

Kyle Howard

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Howard was on season 17 of The Bachelorette.

Lexi Young

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Young was on season 28 of The Bachelor.

Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Marinez was on season 21 of The Bachelorette.

Spencer Conley

open image in gallery ( Disney )

Conley was on season 21 of The Bachelorette.

Zoe McGrady

open image in gallery ( Disney )

McGrady was on season 29 of The Bachelor.