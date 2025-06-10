Dale Moss leads season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise as cast announced
Newest season of the ABC reality show will premiere July 7
The upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise will be filled with familiar faces and some new twists.
On Tuesday, ABC announced the first round of cast members who will be stepping onto the beach in search of love. The new season is scheduled to air July 7 at 8 p.m. ET.
Compared to The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise sees men and women switch off from giving roses as they are constantly forced into situations where there is an uneven number of men and women.
Whoever survives to the end of the season can either propose or continue exploring the relationships that unfolded along the way.
Jesse Palmer will be returning to host, and Wells Adams will once again be the beach’s designated bartender. Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown will also be on this season as “head of Paradise Relations” and to introduce the new Champagne Lounge.
Season 10 will also feature contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette for the first time, with Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston set to join the cast.
Here is the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 so far.
Dale Moss
Moss competed on The Bachelorette season 16 in 2020, where Clare Crawley cut the season short after the fourth episode, where the pair left engaged. The two broke up one year later in 2021.
Katherine “Kat” Izzo
Izzo was on season 29 of The Bachelor and season nine of Bachelor in Paradise, where she left the beach engaged to John Henry Spurlock. The pair broke up about a year later.
Sam McKinney
McKinney was on season 21 of The Bachelorette, where he won Jenn Trann’s “first impression” rose, but claimed after he was eliminated that the show gave him a bad edit.
Alexe-Anne “Alexe” Godin
Godin was on season 29 of The Bachelor.
Bailey Brown
Brown was on season 29 of The Bachelor.
Brian Autz
Autz was on season 21 of The Bachelorette.
Hakeem Moulton
Moulton was on season 21 of The Bachelorette.
Jeremy Simon
Simon was on season 21 of The Bachelorette.
Jessica “Jess” Edwards
Edwards was on season 28 of The Bachelor.
Jonathan Johnson
Johnson was on season 21 of The Bachelorette.
Justin Glaze
Glaze was on season 17 of The Bachelorette and season eight of Bachelor in Paradise.
Kyle Howard
Howard was on season 17 of The Bachelorette.
Lexi Young
Young was on season 28 of The Bachelor.
Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez
Marinez was on season 21 of The Bachelorette.
Spencer Conley
Conley was on season 21 of The Bachelorette.
Zoe McGrady
McGrady was on season 29 of The Bachelor.
