Bachelor Nation fan favorite denies rumors of joining Bachelor in Paradise
Popular online blogger Reality Steve sparked rumors that Rose Sombke would be joining the new cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
The Bachelor’s Rose Sombke has shut down rumors that she recently quit her day job to join the show’s spinoff series, Bachelor in Paradise.
Sombke, 27, who competed for Grant Ellis’s heart on the latest season of ABC’s hit reality dating show, quickly became a fan favorite despite her brief appearance. She ultimately self-eliminated in week four.
In a recent blog post shared by popular online blogger Reality Steve, who’s known among the Bachelor Nation fanbase for sharing franchise predictions, speculated that Sombke might be joining the season 10 cast of Bachelor in Paradise.
However, Sombke hit out at those rumors in a TikTok video posted Sunday, saying: “This is for Reality Steve. I’m sorry you got it so wrong. I quit my job ‘cause I wanted to. Not ‘cause I’m going on Paradise.”
Sombke, who worked as a registered nurse in Chicago, quit season 29 of The Bachelor after drama with fellow contestant Caroline Quixano reached a climax. At the time, she accused Quixano of “sabotaging” her relationship with Ellis.
“I’ve been fighting myself for a long time, like, fighting to stay and fighting through my own emotions. Everything that happened with Carolina invalidated so much about my relationship that was so good,” Sombke said in an on-camera confessional during the episode. “This is definitely a tipping point for me.”
Reality Steve has since apologized to Sombke for sparking false rumors in a new blog post. Admitting that he had “no idea” she had quit her job, he said: “I don’t even know what you do for a job.
“Sorry about that, Rose, for putting you out, putting you out there as a possible contestant, but you’re not,” he added. “But yeah, she’s obviously not going to be there, but I think all the other names that I mentioned, I am pretty sure are going to be there at some point.”
Bachelor in Paradise, which is premiering its 10th season this July 7 after a one-year hiatus, will welcome back a group of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants to mix and mingle for another chance at love in a secluded beach locale.
The new season, taking place in Costa Rica, will also see Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette alums entering paradise for the first time.
So far, those confirmed for the forthcoming season include Leslie Fhima (Golden Bachelor), Gary Levingston (Golden Bachelorette), Zoe McGrady (The Bachelor season 29), Hakeem Moulton (The Bachelorette season 21), and Jonathon Johnson (The Bachelorette season 21). Other cast members will be announced in due time.
Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer will return to preside over the drama, alongside special guest former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, who will take on a new role as a “Paradise Relation” — helping the contestants in the Champagne Lounge with their new romantic endeavors.
