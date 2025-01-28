Who has Grant sent home on the Bachelor season 29?
Grant Ellis is faced with some tough decisions as he attempts to narrow down his pool of 25 women to one lucky lady
The Bachelor has kicked off its 29th season, welcoming back Bachelorette alum Grant Ellis to lead the series.
During the premiere episode of the new season, 31-year-old Ellis was introduced to 25 eager women, all vying for his love. That number, however, is quickly dwindling.
Ahead of the first rose ceremony of the season, the contestants were rocked by a mystery guest who entered the mansion midway through the evening. It was soon revealed that the woman that the other contestants had assumed was an ex-girlfriend was actually Ellis’s older sister, Taylor.
Find the list of women who Ellis has sent home below. This article will be updated weekly.
Episode One Eliminations:
At the end of the special two-hour premiere, seven women were sent packing from the Bachelor mansion.
Rhadika
Age: 28
Location: New York, New York
Occupation: Attorney
Christina
Age: 26
Location: Fargo, North Dakota
Occupation: Marketing Director
J’Nae
Age: 28
Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Occupation: Account Coordinator
Kyleigh
Age: 26
Location: Wilmington, North Carolina
Occupation: Retail Manager
Neicey
Age: 32
Location: Blythewood, South Carolina
Occupation: Pediatrician
Savannah
Age: 27
Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
Occupation: Wedding Planner
Season 29 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.
