Who is the host of The Bachelor season 29?

It’s already that time for The Bachelor fans to gather for their weekly Monday watch parties as season 29 is preparing to kick off.

This next installment of ABC’s hit reality series, which debuts Monday (January 27), will see a new group of 25 women vying for the heart of Bachelorette alum Grant Ellis.

Ellis previously competed for Jenn Tran’s heart on the latest season of The Bachelorette, which wrapped in September.

Below is everything you need to know about the returning host of the new season of The Bachelor.

Who is the host?

2004 Bachelor alum Jesse Palmer returns as the host of season 29, after having rejoined the franchise in 2021.

Palmer took over hosting duties from longtime host Chris Harrison, who was fired from the show after he made controversial comments in an Extra interview.

Palmer is a former professional football player who was a quarterback for five seasons in the NFL in the early 2000s. Palmer played college football for the Florida Gators before being drafted by the New York Giants in 2001.

He later played for the San Francisco 49ers and had a brief stint in the Canadian Football League.

open image in gallery Jesse Palmer, has hosted ‘The Bachelor’ since 2021 ( Disney )

Following his reality TV debut, he transitioned into broadcasting, working as a college football analyst for ESPN and ABC.

In 2004, Palmer made history as the first professional athlete to appear as the lead on The Bachelor during its fifth season. He became the first Bachelor to give a “first impression rose,” a tradition that has since become a hallmark of the series. While he didn’t propose at the end of the season, he left the show in a relationship with finalist Jessica Bowlin, though the couple parted ways shortly afterward.

In 2020, he married Brazilian photographer and model Emely Fardo, with whom he welcomed daughter Ella Reine last January.

Since returning to the franchise, Palmer has hosted all seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette, cementing his place as a central figure in the franchise.

open image in gallery Jesse Palmer with ‘The Bachelorette’ star Jenn Tran ( Disney/John Fleenor )

Who is the Bachelor?

Last August, the series announced that Bachelorette alum Grant Ellis, 31, would be the next bachelor. The former pro basketball player makes history as the second Black male lead of the popular dating series.

Ellis currently lives in Houston, Texas, where he works as a day trader.

“A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Ellis’ infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters,” his official bio reads.

He “is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights,” it adds.

“As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Who are the contestants?

Season 29 will see 25 women enter The Bachelor mansion to compete for roses and ultimately, Ellis’s heart. Find the full list of contestants and their bios here.

The Bachelor’s season 29 premieres on Monday (27 January) at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC, with new episodes released weekly. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.