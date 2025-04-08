Trump tariffs live: EU pleads with China not to escalate trade war after FTSE finally rallies
Total new levies could climb to 104 per cent on Chinese goods imported into US this year
The EU has pleaded with China not to escalate the bitter trade war with the US.
In a call with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, European commission president Ursula von der Leyen called for “a negotiated resolution to the current situation, emphasising the need to avoid further escalation”, according to a statement released today.
It comes after the Chinese foreign ministry vowed its country would “fight till the end”, as it accused the US of “typical unilateralism and protectionist economic bullying”.
This is despite Donald Trump saying that Washington will impose an extra 50 per cent levy on top of the existing 54 per cent tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing does not withdraw the 34 per cent tariffs it had imposed on US products last week.
If neither side blinks and Mr Trump sticks to his plans, the total new levies could climb to 104 per cent on Chinese goods imported into the US this year.
Meanwhile, London's FTSE 100 finally rebounded this morning after several days of heavy losses. The index was up more than 1 per cent within the first few hours of trading.
It follows a more positive session for Asian markets, with some indexes making gains after suffering from steep falls in previous days, despite Mr Trump’s threats to China.
How China plans to bounce back from Trump’s tariffs
China’s president Xi Jinping recently held a meeting with 40 leaders of multinational companies, including BMW and AstraZeneca.
In contrast to Donald Trump’s rhetoric, Xi told the top-level executives that globalisation was not going away. Xi is attempting to boost foreign investment in China, which has dropped in the last few years, and build new relationships that will offset Trump’s tariffs on many Chinese goods.
In the March 28 meeting, Xi “vowed to improve market access” and assured corporate leaders that “lines of communication” between them and the Chinese government are open.
Chee Meng Tan reports:
China's stocks rally slightly despite Trump's new tariff threats
China’s stocks also rallied slightly today, despite Donald Trump’s threat of a new 50 per cent levy on top of eye-wateringly high existing tariffs.
The country’s blue-chip CSI 300 climbed 1.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.6 per cent, according to Reuters.
She also stressed the responsibility that Europe and China have “to support a strong reformed trading system”.
The pair also discussed setting up a mechanism for tracking possible trade diversion.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closes slightly up after sharp drop yesterday
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has closed slightly up following a sharp drop yesterday.
The index closed up 1.51 per cent on Tuesday after closing down more than 13 per cent on Monday in what was its steepest drop since the 1997 financial crisis.
What could be the consequences of Trump's tariffs on China
If Donald Trump implements his new tariffs on Chinese products, US tariffs on Chinese goods would reach a combined 104 per cent.
The new taxes would be on top of the 20 per cent tariffs announced as punishment for fentanyl trafficking and his separate 34 per cent tariffs announced last week.
Not only could that increase prices for American consumers, it could also give China an incentive to flood other countries with cheaper goods and seek deeper relationships with other trading partners, particularly the European Union.
Higher inflation from Trump's tariffs could delay monetary policy normalisation, ECB's Stournaras says
ECB's policymaker Yannis Stournaras said today that an expected higher inflation and a global trade war following US president Donald Trump's tariffs could delay normalisation of euro zone's monetary policy.
EU countries 'still stand to negotiate trade with US'
Ireland's EU commissioner Michael McGrath has said the bloc's countries "still stand ready" to negotiate with the US.
The Commissioner for Justice, Rule of Law and Consumer Protection also said that the EU needed to respond and "create an incentive for the US to get around the table with us".
The leaders of EU countries are due to vote on Tuesday on a package of counter measures responding to US tariffs on steel and aluminium already in effect.
A 20 per cent import tax will be slapped on EU goods on Wednesday as part of a major tariff announcement by US President Donald Trump last week.
The announcement has caused turmoil in the global markets as trading norms built up over decades are disrupted.
Mr McGrath said that the value of EU goods being hit by additional US tariffs is €380billion, generating €80billion in revenue for the US, up from the "normal" value of €7billion.
"Our strong preference is for negotiations with the US, we still stand ready to negotiate," he told Newstalk Breakfast on Tuesday.
"We do wish to negotiate, it is our preference because we recognise that everyone loses when it comes to a trade war and the imposition of tariffs."
Full story: China vows to fight Trump tariffs to the end with more ‘strong measures’ to come
China has vowed to “fight to the end” after president Donald Trump threatened Beijing with a further 50 per cent import tariff, escalating a brewing trade war between the world’s largest economies.
Mr Trump had threatened to bring his grand total of tariffs on Chinese imports to over 100 per cent if Beijing went ahead and matched the 34 per cent levy on imports that he announced last week.
The 34 per cent tariff was in addition to the 20 per cent levy imposed earlier in 2025, taking the effective rate to 54 per cent. After Beijing hit back with a 34 per cent tariff on American goods, Mr Trump threatened an additional 50 per cent duty if the Asian giant did not reverse its decision.
My colleague Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
China vows to hit back back over Trump tariffs in ‘fight to the end’
South Korea trade minister says considering measures to boost US imports
South Korea's trade minister has said the government has been considering measures to increase imports from the US as he headed to Washington to negotiate over US tariffs.
Minister Cheong In-kyo, who will meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, said today that it was good news ahead of his visit that President Donald Trump said the door was open for talks over tariffs with nations other than China.
"It is difficult to reduce exports, so shouldn't we then increase (US) imports? In that regard, we have been reviewing many different packages of measures to resolve the trade balance problem," Cheong said, before flying to Washington.
He noted that the government had had internal discussions about increasing LNG imports from the United States.
Cheong added he will dispute Washington's calculation of its 25 per cent tariff on South Korea, which he called "problematic" given the two countries' existing free trade pact.
