Anne Burrell: Police report finding note after Food Network star’s death

A suicide note was reportedly found by police following Food Network star Anne Burrell’s death.

The New York City medical examiner's office confirmed in July 2025 that the chef’s death had been ruled a suicide, more specifically, “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”

Now, a new police report from the New York Police Department obtained by People revealed that a suicide note was discovered in the primary bedroom of Burrell’s Brooklyn home.

According to the report, there were also “suicidal” journal entries found on the bed. It stated that on the morning of June 17, 2025, a person “married to Anne,” referencing her husband Stewart Claxton, “noticed that the bed was made in their room which is not normal.”

He then found his wife on the bathroom floor, surrounded by “a bunch of over-the-counter pills.”

Months after Food Network chef Anne Burrell’s death was ruled a suicide, a new police report revealed that a note was discovered in the late chef’s bedroom ( Getty )

Claxton attempted to wake up Burrell and called 911 when she was unresponsive, according to the report.

The chef’s husband told police, per the report, that his wife “never attempted suicide in the past” and “never talked about it.”

Burrell’s death was initially being investigated as a possible drug overdose by the NYPD, according to an internal document seen by The New York Times, which said the Worst Cooks in America host was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive, surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.”

The New York-born chef most recently appeared in the cooking competition show House of Knives, which premiered in March 2025. Prior to that, fans were surprised when she did not return as the host of the new season of Worst Cooks, which aired in January 2025. Neither she nor the network provided an explanation for the change.

However, in an Instagram post shared shortly after the season began, fans expressed dissatisfaction with her absence from the show in their comments, and Burrell addressed the change.

Replying to one fan asking why she wasn’t hosting, Burrell wrote: “Honestly I don’t know.”

In the weeks following her death, tributes poured in for the late chef.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement following her death. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

The Food Network also released a statement, saying: “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”