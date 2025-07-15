Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: 2025 Emmy Award nominations announced

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 15 July 2025 11:27 EDT
Comments

Watch as the 2025 Emmy Award nominations are announced by Hollywood's television academy live on Tuesday, 15 July.

Apple TV+'s dystopian workplace drama Severance is predicted to be a major contender, as well as HBO’s The White Lotus and HBO Max newcomer The Pitt.

In order to be eligible for the awards, television series must have premiered between June 2024 and May 2025.

Last year’s Emmys saw FX and Hulu’s historical drama Shōgun, Netflix’s miniseries drama Baby Reindeer and FX’s dark comedy The Bear take home the most wins.

Following the success of British Netflix production Baby Reindeer last year, it may come as no surprise if the streaming giant’s British crime drama Adolescence does the same in the same categories.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on 14 September, hosted by Nate Bargatze.

