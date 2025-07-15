Emmy Nominations 2025: The Voice snubbed as first two categories revealed
First two categories have been announced
Nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards are being announced Tuesday.
To be eligible for consideration, TV series had to premiere between June 2024 and May 2025. This year’s prime-time Emmys ceremony will take place September 14.
Shows like The White Lotus and Severance are expected to score multiple nominations later today when the full slate is announced.
But some long-running shows, like The Voice, have missed out on the chance to win another trophy. For the first time since 2012, the reality competition series didn’t receive a nomination. Instead, Survivor returned to the category after failing to score a nomination in 2024.
The full list of nominations can be found below. The list is being updated.
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
