Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emmy Nominations 2025: The Voice snubbed as first two categories revealed

First two categories have been announced

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Tuesday 15 July 2025 08:43 EDT
Comments
Emmys 2024: Top moments

Nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards are being announced Tuesday.

To be eligible for consideration, TV series had to premiere between June 2024 and May 2025. This year’s prime-time Emmys ceremony will take place September 14.

Shows like The White Lotus and Severance are expected to score multiple nominations later today when the full slate is announced.

But some long-running shows, like The Voice, have missed out on the chance to win another trophy. For the first time since 2012, the reality competition series didn’t receive a nomination. Instead, Survivor returned to the category after failing to score a nomination in 2024.

The full list of nominations can be found below. The list is being updated.

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in