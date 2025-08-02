John Stamos jumps into Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl in last-minute casting change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Stamos has joined the starry cast of the Hollywood Bowl’s Jesus Christ Superstar concert, replacing Josh Gad after he was forced to withdraw from the first performances.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical is set to be performed at the iconic Los Angeles venue this weekend, with a cast led by Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo as Jesus and singer Adam Lambert as Judas. The show opened Friday and runs until Sunday.

Stamos shared the news Friday on his Instagram, just one day after Gad announced he had contracted Covid-19 and would need to step away from his role as King Herod.

“This is an honor. A dream. And also a little insane because… I just stepped off a plane from @thebeachboys tour in Spain and have less than 24 hours to pull this off,” the Full House star wrote in part.

“Wish me luck. And let’s rock the Bowl.”

John Stamos has joined the cast of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ at the Hollywood Bowl ( Getty Images )

Gad had been slated to play King Herod, but shared his Covid-19 diagnosis Thursday along with the news that he would no longer be able to perform.

“Rarely have I had the opportunity to witness up close such profound brilliance and artistry," he wrote on Instagram.

“I am truly bummed that I will not be able to perform this evening with this cast. But I am so excited for all of you to witness firsthand what I have been fortunate and honored enough to experience over the past three weeks."

However, by Friday the Frozen star had tested negative. Gad, who credited Paxlovid with helping his symptoms subside, then confirmed Saturday that he would return to the production Sunday. Stamos will perform Saturday night.

Jesus Christ Superstar was first released as a concept album in 1970 and premiered on Broadway in 1971. It has been revived several times since.

Joining Stamos, Gad, Erivo, and Lambert in the cast are Hamilton star Phillipa Soo as Mary Magdalene, Milo Manheim as Peter, and Raúl Esparza as Pontius Pilate, along with a supporting cast and ensemble filled with fellow Broadway performers.

Fans have raved about the concert on social media, with many calling Erivo’s performance as Jesus a “top theater moment.”

“If you’re watching Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend, brace yourself for a truly unforgettable performance,” entertainment reporter Ashley Lee wrote on X.

“Most beautiful production i have EVER been to. jesus christ superstar at the hollywood bowl you will live forever in my heart !!!!” someone else wrote.

“Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl was nothing short of spectacular. Adam Lambert was PERFECT. Cynthia Erivo’s Gethsemane was one of the best live performances I’ve ever seen. If there’s a single ticket left - Go!” another shared.

The Hollywood Bowl is known to produce star-studded concert versions of hit Broadway shows. In recent years, the venue has produced Kinky Boots, Les Misérables, Rent, Guys and Dolls, Into the Woods, and Hairspray, among others.