Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Quentin Tarantino has recalled Michael Madsen’s supportive reaction after he fired actor Lawrence Tierney from Reservoir Dogs after one week of filming.

Madsen, who died last month at the age of 67, appeared in Tarantino’s first film in 1992, and went on to appear in four of the filmmaker’s later projects.

Tarantino paid tribute to Madsen at a memorial he hosted in Los Angeles’s Vista Theatre. In footage published by TMZ, the director is seen describing the firing of Lawrence Tierney early into the production of Reservoir Dogs.

Tierney, an acclaimed actor known for his portrayals of criminals, was also notorious for his confrontational offscreen behaviour, and was arrested numerous times for violent offences. He died in 2002 at the age of 82.

“It was the last hour of the last day of the first week of shooting,” Tarantino recalled. “I had never directed a movie before. And Lawrence Tierney was a f***ing nightmare. He was completely insane. He was so crazy, and I'm dealing with a crazy man.

“All the other actors and the crew can’t stand him. And all of a sudden, he yells at me, does something disrespectful. And so I fired him at the breakfast table. The crew breaks into applause.”

Lawrence Tierney (third from left) and Michael Madsen (far right) among their fellow 'Reservoir Dogs' ( Lions Gate Films )

After angrily telling Tierney that he was fired, Tarantino began to fear that the decision would jeopardise his film, and his future career.

“I thought, I just spent a week shooting this guy. Now I just fired him. [Production company] Live Entertainment is gonna fire me. That's it for my career. It was nice while it lasted. But I had to do it, I had to stand up for myself.”

That night, Tarantino was at his home, when Madsen rang and left a message on voicemail. “He said, ‘It’s Michael,’” Tarantino recalled. “‘Just calling to say that I really respect what you did tonight. It was important, and needed to be done. And I want you to know that I respect it, as a director. I respect it as a captain. And I respect it as a man. I’m on your side, buddy.”

Fortunately, Madsen’s co-star Harvey Keitel was subsequently able to broker peace between Tierney and Tarantino, allowing the actor to finish filming his scenes.

Reservoir Dogs would go on to become one of the most acclaimed and influential films of the 1990s, and helped make Tarantino a household name.